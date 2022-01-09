India reports 1,59,632 fresh Covid cases in 24 hours, daily positivity rate 10.21 per cent

YouTube
    New Delhi, Jan 09: India saw a single-day rise of 1,59,632 new coronavirus cases, the highest in around 222 days, raising the tally to 3,53,68,372, which includes 3,071 cases of Omicron variant reported across 27 states and union territories so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

    A total of 1,59,632 new coronavirus infections were reported in a day, the highest in around 222 days. The active Covid cases have increased to 5,90,611 the highest in around 187 days, according to the data.

    The death toll has climbed to 4,83,790 with 327 fresh fatalities, it stated.

    The weekly positivity rate is at 6.77 per cent, while the daily positivity rate is at 10.21 per cent.

    Story first published: Sunday, January 9, 2022, 12:22 [IST]
