India reports 1.32 lakh new COVID-19 cases: Recovery rate increases to 93.08%

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 04: India continued to maintain a downward slope in the number of active COVID-19 cases. In the last 24 hours, India reported 1.32 lakh daily new cases.

India's active caseload has further declined to 16,35,993, which is less than 2 lakh for 8 days in a row.

In the past 24 hours, the active cases decreased by 77,420, the Ministry of Health said. More than 2.65 crore persons have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far, while 2,07,071 patients recovered during the last 24 hours.

The Ministry also said that in the past 22 days, there have been more recoveries than daily new cases. Further the national recovery rate has increased to 93.08 per cent.

The Health Ministry said that the weekly positive rate currently stands at 7.27 per cent, while the daily positivity rate is at 6.38 per cent. The weekly positivity rate has remained less than 10 per cent for 11 consecutive days.

While the COVID-19 testing capacity has been ramped up, 37.7 crore tests have been conducted. The ministry also informed that under the nationwide vaccination drive, 22.41 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far.

India's COVID-19 caseload in past 7 days:

Date Daily cases Deaths June 4 1,32,364 2,713 June 3 1,34,154 2,887 June 2 1,32,788 3,207 June 1 1,27,510 2,795 May 31 153,485 3,129 May 30 1,65,553 3,460 May 29 1,73,790 3,617