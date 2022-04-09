Will new Omicron strain trigger fresh wave of pandemic: Here is what Russian expert say

Central rushes teams to Maha, Guj, Andhra, Kerala for random scrutiny of Covid death ex gratia claims

Is it an end of COVID-19 pandemic? Here's what UN chief Guterres says

Explained: Is XE Variant Dangerous? Symptoms, Severity and Everything About New Covid Variant

COVID-19 Booster Dose For Adults: How To Book, Price, Eligibility, Dose Gap and Other Details

India reports 1,150 Covid-19 cases with 83 deaths

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Apr 9: India reported 1,150 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours with 83 deaths, as per the latest Union Health Ministry data.

Following a continuous downward trend, India's Active Caseload declines to today 11,365. Active cases now constitute 0.03% of the country's total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.76%. 1,194 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,25,01,196.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,66,362 Covid-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 79.34 Cr (79,34,29,395) cumulative tests.

There has been a sustained fall in the weekly and daily Positivity Rates too. The weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.23% and the Daily Positivity rate is also reported to be 0.25%.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 2.16 Cr (2,16,92,183) adolescents have been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry on Friday announced that the booster dose or precaution dose of the Covid vaccine will be available to the 18+ population across the country starting from April 10.

In a statement, the government said, "It has been decided that precaution dose of COVID vaccines will be made available to 18+ population group at private vaccination centres. The administration of Precaution Dose to the 18+ population through Private Vaccination Centres would start from 10th April (Sunday), 2022.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, April 9, 2022, 14:06 [IST]