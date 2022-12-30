YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    India reiterates Pakistan needs to protect its minorities

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 30: India has reacted sharply to the beheading of a Hindu woman in Pakistan's Sindh province and said that Islamabad should taken responsibility for keeping women safe.

    A 42 year old Hindu woman, Diya Bheel was gang raped and brutally beheaded in the Sinjhoro area of Pakistan's Sindh province recently. The Ministry for External Affairs in a stern response said that the Pakistan government should take strong measures to safeguard the minorities in the country.

    MEA spokesperson, Arindam Baghchi
    MEA spokesperson, Arindam Baghchi

    "We have seen reports about it, but we don't have specific details on the case, but we have reiterated that Pakistan should protect its minorities along with their safety, security and well-being, which is their responsibility," MEA spokesperson, Arindam Baghchi told reporters during a weekly briefing.

    On December 29, another case of gang rape was reported in the Sindh Province. Diya Bheel was gang raped, beheaded and her breasts chopped off by unidentified persons. Before dumping her in a wheat field the accused also reskinned her. A sharp weapon was also used to cut the body parts of the woman.

    Hindu widow gang raped, beheaded and breast chopped off in PakistanHindu widow gang raped, beheaded and breast chopped off in Pakistan

    Diya belonging to the Bheel tribe was a wide and had five children. The accused persons had separated the skin and flesh from her head, thus exploding her skull. They even removed the breast parts and a large portion of flesh from her chest, thus exposing her ribs.

    Such incident of religious persecution are not new in the Islamic nation of Pakistan. The Muslims have in particular targeted the Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhists among others. In October this year, a Hindu woman in Pakistan's Punjab was undressed, raped and tortured for asking for a daily wage.

    The police have registered an FIR. None of the accused have however been identified as yet.

    The government of India had introduced the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) to ensure that the persecuted minority in Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan are given Indian citizenship. The act aimed at protecting the persecuted minorities and granting them Indian citizenship.

    Comments

    More INDIA News  

    Read more about:

    india pakistan minorities protect beheading

    Story first published: Friday, December 30, 2022, 13:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 30, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X