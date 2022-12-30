Covid might not go away but no major outbreak likely in India: Expert

India reiterates Pakistan needs to protect its minorities

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 30: India has reacted sharply to the beheading of a Hindu woman in Pakistan's Sindh province and said that Islamabad should taken responsibility for keeping women safe.

A 42 year old Hindu woman, Diya Bheel was gang raped and brutally beheaded in the Sinjhoro area of Pakistan's Sindh province recently. The Ministry for External Affairs in a stern response said that the Pakistan government should take strong measures to safeguard the minorities in the country.

"We have seen reports about it, but we don't have specific details on the case, but we have reiterated that Pakistan should protect its minorities along with their safety, security and well-being, which is their responsibility," MEA spokesperson, Arindam Baghchi told reporters during a weekly briefing.

On December 29, another case of gang rape was reported in the Sindh Province. Diya Bheel was gang raped, beheaded and her breasts chopped off by unidentified persons. Before dumping her in a wheat field the accused also reskinned her. A sharp weapon was also used to cut the body parts of the woman.

Hindu widow gang raped, beheaded and breast chopped off in Pakistan

Diya belonging to the Bheel tribe was a wide and had five children. The accused persons had separated the skin and flesh from her head, thus exploding her skull. They even removed the breast parts and a large portion of flesh from her chest, thus exposing her ribs.

Such incident of religious persecution are not new in the Islamic nation of Pakistan. The Muslims have in particular targeted the Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhists among others. In October this year, a Hindu woman in Pakistan's Punjab was undressed, raped and tortured for asking for a daily wage.

The police have registered an FIR. None of the accused have however been identified as yet.

The government of India had introduced the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) to ensure that the persecuted minority in Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan are given Indian citizenship. The act aimed at protecting the persecuted minorities and granting them Indian citizenship.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, December 30, 2022, 13:59 [IST]