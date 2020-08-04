India records more than 50,000 COVID-19 cases for sixth consecutive day, tally crosses 1.85 million

New Delhi, Aug 04: Union health ministry on Tuesday said the number of new coronavirus infections jumped by another 52,050 in India, which took the nationwide tally to 18,55,746. This is the sixth consecutive day that COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 50,000 in the country.

According to Union health ministry, there are 5,86,298 active cases and 38,938 fatalities as 803 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. So far, 12,30,510 patients have been cured or discharged.

Along with the nuber of coronavirus cases, the number of tests have also gone up in the country. On Monday, India conducted over 6.6 lakh tests to diagnose COVID-19.

"In its fight against COVID-19, India scales a new high of 6,61,715 tests in the last 24 hours," said the Health Ministry in a tweet on Monday.

The number of COVID-19 tests carried out in the country has also crossed the two crore-mark, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

According to reports, the COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 65.77 per cent in the country, while the fatality rate is at 2.11 per cent. India continues to improve the Case Fatality Rate (CFR), and maintains its global position of having one of the lowest COVID-19 fatalities rates.

Meanwhile, the government has issued guidelines for reopening of gyms and yoga institutes on Monday. Only asymptomatic people will be allowed at these places, according to the guidelines.

Persons above the age of 65 years, persons with comorbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years are advised not to use gyms in closed spaces.