India records 6,317 Covid cases in 24 hours, active cases lowest in 575

    New Delhi, Dec 22: India on Wednesday reported 6,317 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,47,58,481, while the active cases declined to 78,190, the lowest in 575 days.

    Representational Image

    The death toll climbed to 4,78,325 with 318 fresh fatalities, the data stated.

    The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 55 days now.

    The active cases comprise 0.22 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.40 per cent, the highest since March 2020,the ministry said.

    A decline of 907 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

    India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

    India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

    coronavirus

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 10:25 [IST]
