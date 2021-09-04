India records 42,618 fresh Covid-19 cases, 330 deaths in 24 hours

Govt extends visas of all foreign nationals stuck in India due to COVID-19 pandemic till Sep 30

New Delhi, Sep 04: India added 42,618 fresh covid cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 3,29,45,907. The number of active cases stood at 4,05,681, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

With 330 more people succumbing to the viral disease, the total fatalities has climbed to 4,40,225.

Around 3,21,00,001 people recovered from Covid-19 in the country till now, the health ministry said.

In a span of 24 hours, the active caseload rose by 5,903. The number of active cases now comprise 1.23 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.43 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded 2.50 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 2.63 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 71 days.

On vaccination front, 67,72,11,205 people in the country were given vaccine doses till now.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 this year and three crore on June 23.

Story first published: Saturday, September 4, 2021, 10:13 [IST]