India records 2,539 new Covid cases in last 24 hrs amid surge in China

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 17: India logged 2,539 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, while the active cases dipped to 30,799, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death count climbed to 5,16,072 with 60 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active cases comprise 0.07 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate further improved to 98.73 per cent, the ministry said.

With cases falling steadily, the positivity rate has come down to 0.35 per cent. While the weekly positivity rate is at 0.42 per cent.

Story first published: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 10:03 [IST]