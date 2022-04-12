YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    India ready to supply food stock to world if WTO gives nod: PM after inaugurating hostel in Gujarat

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Ahmedabad, Apr 12 (PTI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that during his talk with US President Joe Biden, he offered to supply India's food stock to the world if the World Trade Organisation (WTO) accords permission.

    India ready to supply food stock to world if WTO gives nod: PM after inaugurating hostel in Gujarat

    Food stock in different parts of the world is dwindling due to the war (in Ukraine), Modi said after inaugurating the hostel and education complex of Shree Annapurna Dham Trust in Adalaj in Gujarat via video link.

    "Today the world is facing an uncertain situation as nobody is getting what they want. Petrol, oil and fertilizers are hard to procure as all the doors are getting closed. Everybody wants to secure their stocks after this (Russia-Ukraine) war began," Modi said.

    "The world is facing a new problem now; the food stock of the world is getting empty, I was talking to the US President, and he also raised this issue. I suggested that if WTO gives permission, India is ready to supply food stock to the world from tomorrow," Modi said.

    Narendra Modi
    Know all about
    Narendra Modi

    "We already have enough food for our people but our farmers seem to have made arrangements to feed the world. However, we have to work according to the laws of the world, so I don't know when WTO will give permission and we can supply food to the world," Modi said.

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 14:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 12, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X