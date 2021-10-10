India reaches new vaccination milestone, 95 crore Covid jabs administered

Covaxin data under review, decision on emergency use next week: WHO

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 10: India has given 95 crore Covid vaccine doses so far and is marching rapidly towards 100 crore milestone, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Sunday.

"India completes administration of 95 crore COVID19 vaccine doses. Marching rapidly towards administering 100 crore vaccine doses. Get vaccinated quickly and encourage your friends and family to do the same," Mandaviya said in a tweet.

World's largest successful vaccination drive in full swing! 💉



✅ India completes administration of 95 crore #COVID19 vaccine doses.



💯 Marching rapidly towards administering 100 crore vaccine doses.



Get vaccinated quickly and encourage your friends & family to do the same! pic.twitter.com/yp2MLLQMuo — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) October 10, 2021

More than 44 lakh vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm, according to the data from the Co-WIN portal.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

Story first published: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 21:27 [IST]