India proud of the outstanding team: PM Modi hails Indian women hockey team

New Delhi, Aug 06: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed Indian women's hockey team after they put in a spirited performance in the bronze medal match against Great Britain but fell short of their first-ever Olympic medal after losing the match 3-4.

"We will always remember the great performance of our Women's Hockey Team at Tokyo2020. They gave their best throughout. Each and every member of the team is blessed with remarkable courage, skill and resilience. India is proud of this outstanding team," tweeted PM Modi.

We will always remember the great performance of our Women’s Hockey Team at #Tokyo2020. They gave their best throughout. Each and every member of the team is blessed with remarkable courage, skill and resilience. India is proud of this outstanding team. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2021

"We narrowly missed a medal in Women's Hockey but this team reflects the spirit of New India- where we give our best and scale new frontiers. More importantly, their success at Tokyo2020 will motivate young daughters of India to take up Hockey and excel in it. Proud of this team," he further said.

"Indian Women's Hockey team excelled on the field and won the hearts of every Indian with their stellar performance. We are proud of you all," tweeted President Ram Nath Kovind.

"India''s daughters - our determined athletes; we are immensely proud of you!" Sports Minister Anurag Thakur wrote.

"A giant leap of faith & fighting spirit by our women's hockey team; a legacy that will inspire us to do even better! You have shown us the way," he said.

Former sports minister Kiren Rijiju said hockey's golden era is back.

"Don''t break down girls, you all played superb at Tokyo2020 by reaching top 4 in the world! I appreciate our Women''s Hockey for making India proud.!!" he posted.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar said "Well done TeamIndia on giving your best and fighting till the very end. You may have lost the match but you have won our hearts. We are all very proud of you."

Former cricketers Virender Sehwag, Anil Kumle and VVS Laxman said the spirit with which the team performed will serve as an inspiration for the next generation.

"Brilliant Effort girls. You must hold your heads up high for the magnificent effort and the spirit with which you fought. You have been instrumental in making the nation ho crazy for Hockey again @TheHockeyIndia #IndvsGBR," Sehwag said.

"You gave it your all. Proud of how you played. Won a billion hearts. Created history and inspired the next gen," Kumble said.

"Nothing but respect for our girls who gave their best. We are very proud of you and I am sure they will only get better," Laxman tweeted.

Shooter Heena Sidhu, shuttler Jwala Gutta and gymnast Dipa Karmakar, who had finished fourth in the Rio Olympics, too paid rich tributes to the side

"GB played better than us no doubt. We have lost to a better team there''s no shame in that. We celebrated the medal yesterday, we must stand with them during this loss as well. They give it their all. Proud of #Ourgirls," Sidhu wrote.

The history-making Indian women's hockey team, which had already surpassed all expectations by entering the semifinals of the Games for the first time, finished fourth at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, meanwhile, team Great Britain captured their third consecutive Olympic medal.