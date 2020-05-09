India prepared for worst: Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan

New Delhi, May 09: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has said on Saturday that the country is ready if the worst situation comes while also hoped that India is not going to face the same.

"We do not anticipate a very worst type of situation in our country like many other developed countries but still we have prepared the whole country for the worst situation", said Dr Vardhan.

While giving the comparative tally the health minister told that the fatality rate in the country continues to be around 3.3 per cent and the recovery rate has climbed up to 29.9 per cent while pointing the tally as good indicators.

Dr Harsh Vardhan also added that the doubling rate for last three days has been about 11 days which was for 9.9 days in last 7 days.

In a press briefing on Friday, Union health ministry joint secretary Lav Agarwal said the country must learn to live with the virus.

"We will have to learn to live with the virus, for which it is important to make critical behavioural changes and incorporate all the preventive guidelines that the health ministry has been issuing on following hand hygiene, cough etiquette and social distancing measures, as part of our daily routine. It is an everyday battle for us to keep the infection at bay," Agarwal said.