    India, Pakistan unlikely to sign pact finalising Kartarpur Corridor tomorrow: Report

    By Shreya
    New Delhi, Oct 22: India is unlikely to sign an agreement on the Kartarpur corridor with Pakistan tomorrow, as New Delhi is yet to receive a concrete response on the matter from Pakistan.

    The government had on Monday said it would sign an agreement with Pakistan ensuring visa-free travel for Indian pilgrims to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib through the four-kilometre border corridor despite Islamabad not ceding to the request of withdrawing the service fee of $20 on pilgrims.

    "While agreeing to sign the agreement, the Government of Pakistan has been once again urged to reconsider its insistence to levy service fee of $20 on pilgrims. India would be ready to amend the Agreement accordingly at any time," a statement from the MEA said.

    In a major initiative last November, both India and Pakistan had agreed to set up the Kartarpur corridor.

    The corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district in Punjab and facilitate visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims, who will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib, which is located in Pakistan's Narowal district across the Ravi river.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 22, 2019, 16:44 [IST]
