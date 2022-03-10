India on side of peace in Russia-Ukraine war: PM cites multi-faceted relationship with involved countries

New Delhi, Mar 10: Lauding BJP workers for ensuring an early Holi by making BJP victorious in four states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the election results highlight people's stamp of strong approval for the party's pro-poor and pro-active governance model.

"It is a day of zest and festivities and this enthusiasm is for India's democracy," Modi said, while addressing BJP workers at the party's headquarters following its win in four state polls, and described it as 'jeet ka chauka'.

India has a connection with countries involved in the war - economically, security-wise, education wise and politically as well. India's several needs are connected to these countries.

The ongoing war is affecting every country across the world. India is on peace's side and hopes that all problems are resolved with deliberations.

Thursday, March 10, 2022, 21:00 [IST]