YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 UP Election Result 2022 Punjab Election Result 2022 Goa Election Result 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    India on side of peace in Russia-Ukraine war: PM cites multi-faceted relationship with involved countries

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 10: Lauding BJP workers for ensuring an early Holi by making BJP victorious in four states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the election results highlight people's stamp of strong approval for the party's pro-poor and pro-active governance model.

    India on side of peace in Russia-Ukraine war: PM cites multi-faceted relationship with involved countries

    "It is a day of zest and festivities and this enthusiasm is for India's democracy," Modi said, while addressing BJP workers at the party's headquarters following its win in four state polls, and described it as 'jeet ka chauka'.

    India has a connection with countries involved in the war - economically, security-wise, education wise and politically as well. India's several needs are connected to these countries.

    The ongoing war is affecting every country across the world. India is on peace's side and hopes that all problems are resolved with deliberations.

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi results Assembly elections 2022

    Story first published: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 21:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 10, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X