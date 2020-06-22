  • search
    India missions told to resume visa processing services

    New Delhi, June 22: The Ministry of External Affairs has told the diplomatic missions in India to resume visa processing services, in view of the lifting of the lockdown.

    The decision comes at a time, when the government is contemplating resumption of international travel from next month. However this is subject to the pandemic situation.

    India missions told to resume visa processing services

    The ministry is receiving a num per of requests from the indian nationals, trade bodies and other organisations regarding the difficulties being faced by bona fide Indian nationals in obtaining visas foreign countries due to the continued suspension of such services by some diplomatic missions to India. Several of them intend to travel to foreign countries for various reasons, the letter by the MEA said.

    Trump mulls suspending H-1B visas amid massive unemployment: Report

    "We can start regular international flights when our domestic traffic reaches about 50-60% & other countries open up to international traffic without present conditionalities. Once the situation evolves in that direction we will consider a calibrated opening," Civil Aviation Minister, Hardeep Puri had said on June 20.

    Story first published: Monday, June 22, 2020, 9:41 [IST]
