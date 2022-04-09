Winter chill likely to return in Madhya Pradesh for the next 3 days, says IMD

India Meteorological Department's Twitter account hacked

New Delhi, Apr 09: The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Twitter account was hacked on Saturday.

"Our Twitter account has been hacked, we are trying to restore it," said India Meteorological Department's Director-General Mrutyunjay Mahapatra told ANI, confirming the news.

"In celebration for the reveal of the Beanz Official Collection, we have opened up an airdrop to all active NFT traders in the community for the next 2 hours! Claim Your Beanz http://thebeanzdrop.com Take the red bean fren," the tweet said.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the hacking. This comes at a time when the IMD handle has been attracting a lot of traffic due to the ongoing intense heatwave in parts of India.

Earlier in the day, the official Twitter handle of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office was hacked briefly in the early hours of Saturday. After almost 4 hours, the account was partially restored and the tweets posted by the hackers after taking over the account were removed.

The account was hacked for around 29 minutes at night. The hackers posted around 400-500 tweets, and the account was suspended on grounds of unnatural activity.