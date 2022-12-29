India makes RT-PCR test mandatory for flyers from China, 5 other countries from Jan 1

Minorities safer in India than anywhere else, says Nityanand Rai

The travellers have to upload the RT-PCR reports on Air Suvidha portal.



New Delhi, Dec 29: India has made the RT-PCR test mandatory for flyers coming from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand from January 1, 2023, Union Home Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday.

However, the travellers have to upload the reports on Air Suvidha portal. "RT-PCR test made mandatory for flyers coming from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand from 1st January 2023. They will have to upload their reports on the Air Suvidha portal before travel," Dr Mandaviya tweeted.

Any passenger from the aforementioned countries found symptomatic or testing positive for Covid-19 would be quarantined, the minister said a few days ago.

In addition to it, the authorities are conducting random 2 per cent tests of all international passengers on their arrival in India irrespective of the port of departure.

With China and other countries witnessing a surge in Covid cases, the government has cautioned against complacency, called for a strict vigil and directed that the ongoing surveillance measures, especially at the international airports, be strengthened.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya ha also stressed on the importance of preventing an infodemic and sharing only authentic and verified information on COVID-19, and urged doctors to educate the public on various aspects of the disease and its prevention and management.

While it is important to be on the alert and follow COVID-19-appropriate behaviour including wearing of masks, it is equally important to prevent an infodemic and share only authentic and verified information on the disease, he said during a virtual interaction about 100 doctors and members of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) from across the country.

"The Union Ministry of Health has been sharing information on various aspects of Covid prevention and management. I urge everyone to access and share only verified information and encourage others to also do so," he said.