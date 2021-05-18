India lost 269 doctors in the second wave of Covid-19, Bihar tops list

Help from outside amidst outbreak clear indication Vaccine Maitri has paid off

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 18: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) said on Tuesday 269 doctors in the country have died due to the devastating second wave of Covid-19. According to their data, there were 78 doctors who died in Bihar while another 37 died in Uttar Pradesh.

Twenty seven doctors have died in Delhi and 22 in Andhra Pradesh.

The list of the deceased doctors includes former IMA president Dr K K Aggarwal, who succumbed to the deadly virus on Monday.

Last year, 748 doctors lost their lives due to the disease, of which, 431 were general practitioners.

"Last year, 748 doctors across India succumbed to COVID-19, while in the current wave, in a short period, we have lost 270 doctors.

"The second wave of the pandemic is turning out to be extremely fatal for all and especially for the healthcare workers who are at the forefront," IMA president Dr JA Jayalal said.