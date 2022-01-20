India logs over 3.17 lakh new Covid cases in last 24 hours; daily positivity rate up at 16.41 per cent

India's third Covid wave likely to peak on Jan 23, daily cases to stay below 4 lakh: IIT Kanpur scientist

New Delhi, Jan 20: India recorded 3,17,532 new cases of the novel coronavirus, breaching the 3 lakh mark for the first time in eight months, along with 491 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 2,23,990 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 93.69 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 3,58,07,029.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 19,24,051 the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,87,693. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

Additionally, the tally of Omicron cases has reached 9,287 on Thursday.

The daily COVID positivity rate is at 16.41 per cent today.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 70,93,56,830 samples have been tested up to January 19 for COVID-19. Of these 19,35,180 samples were tested on Wednesday.