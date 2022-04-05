India logs 795 new COVID-19 cases; active cases decline to 12,054

YouTube
    New Delhi, Apr 5: With 795 new coronavirus infections reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,30,29,839, while the active cases dipped to 12,054, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

      Covid-19 Update: 795 fresh cases were reported in last 24 hours in India | Oneindia News

      The death toll climbed to 5,21,416 with 58 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

      India logs 795 new COVID-19 cases

      The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

      A reduction of 543 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

      The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.17 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was at 0.22 per cent, according to the ministry.

      The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,24,96,369, while the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.21 per cent.

      The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 184.87 crore.

      India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

      The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

      Story first published: Tuesday, April 5, 2022, 10:14 [IST]
