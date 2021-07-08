India logs 45,892 new COVID-19 cases, 817 fatalities in 24 hours; active cases go up

YouTube
    New Delhi, July 08: India on Thursday reported 45,892 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 817 new deaths, according to the Union health ministry dashboard.

    With this, the country's cumulative Covid-19 infection tally went up to 3,07,09,557 and the total death toll was pushed to 405,028.

    The number of active cases went up to 46,07,04, or 1.50% of the total cases and the total number of recoveries stood at 29,843,825, with 44,291 people being discharged in the last 24 hours.

    So far, 2,98,43,825 people have recovered from COVID-19 across the country. 44,291 patients recovered during last 24 hours, the health ministry said, adding that recovery rate has increased to 97.18%

    The number of tests done during the previous day was 19,07,216.

    Meanwhile, the cumulative vaccinations against Covid-19 reached 36,48,47,549, with 33,81,671 people being inoculated on Wednesday.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 8, 2021, 9:34 [IST]
