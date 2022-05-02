Indian economy likely to take 12 years to overcome COVID losses: RBI

Karnataka to screen flyers from Japan and Thailand for Covid at airports

NTAGI recommends 1st dose of Sputnik V as booster for those vaccinated with Russian jab

Fact Check: Is rise in the child hepatitis cases linked to Covid vaccine?

India logs 3,157 new Covid cases in 24 hours; Positivity rate past 1% again after two month

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 02: India registered 3,157 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 5% lower than yesterday. It brings the total caseload to 4,30,82,345.

India's active caseload stands at 19,500. In the last 24 hours, active cases increased by 408.

India's Covid case positivity rate went past one per cent again after over two months, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

At 1.07 per cent, the daily positivity went past one per cent again after a little over two months, the ministry said. It was at 1.11 per cent on February 27.

The weekly rate was 0.70 per cent, according to the health ministry. The death toll has climbed to 5,23,869 with the 26 new fatalities being reported.

The active cases constitutes 0.05 per cent of the total infections, while the country's COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 per cent, the health ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4,25,38,976, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 per cent. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 189.23 crore.

The top five states which have registered maximum cases are Delhi with 1,485 cases, followed by Haryana with 479 cases, Kerala with 314 cases, Uttar Pradesh with 268 cases and Maharashtra with 169 cases.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, May 2, 2022, 10:17 [IST]