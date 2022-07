US President Biden tests positive for coronavirus has 'very mild symptoms'

4 cr eligible beneficiaries haven't taken even single dose of COVID-19 vaccine as on July 18: Govt

India logs 20,279 new Covid cases, 5.3% lower than yesterday

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jul 24: India reported 20,279 coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 43,888,755, while the active cases rose to 1,52,200, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. The latest daily caseload is over 1,100 cases fewer (down 5.3%) than the corresponding figures from the preceding 24-hour-period, when 21,411 people tested positive on Saturday.

The death toll climbed to 526,033 with 36 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.34 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.46 per cent, the ministry said.

4 cr eligible beneficiaries haven't taken even single dose of COVID-19 vaccine as on July 18: Govt

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 2020, 40 lakh on September 5, 2020 and 50 lakh on September 16, 2020.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 2020, 70 lakh on October 11, 2020, 80 lakh on October 29, 2020, 90 lakh on November 20, 2020 and the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore Covid cases on May 4 last year, the three-crore mark on June 23 last year and four crore cases on January 25 this year.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, July 24, 2022, 9:55 [IST]