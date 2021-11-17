India logs 10,197 COVID cases in 24 hrs; active cases at 527-day low of 1.28 lakh

COVID-19 in Delhi: Daily cases count stood in excess of 60 nearly 25 times during July-Oct

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Nov 17: India on Wednesday recorded 10,197 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 301 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 12,134 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.27 per cent which is the highest since March 2020 and total recoveries data reached to 3,38,73,890.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 40 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 143 consecutive days now.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 1,28,555 (lowest in 527 days), the ministry data showed.

As per the information provided by the Ministry of Health, the weekly positivity rate (0.96 per cent) is less than 2 per cent from last 54 days. The daily positivity rate (0.82 per cent) is less than 2 per cent for last 44 days.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,64,153.

In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

Meanwhile, Kerala recorded 5,516 fresh coronavirus infections and 210 deaths on Tuesday thereby raising the caseload to 50,71,135 and the toll of fatalities to 36,087.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 62,70,16,336 samples have been tested up to November 16 for COVID-19. Of these 12,42,177 samples were tested on Tuesday.

India had crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

Story first published: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 12:14 [IST]