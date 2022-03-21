YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    India logs 1,549 new Covid cases, 31 deaths in last 24 hours

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 21: India on Monday logged 1,549 new Covid-19 cases and 31 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data. The active case load stood at 25,106.

    The total death toll in the country is now at 5,16,510. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

    India logs 1,549 new Covid cases, 31 deaths in last 24 hours

    The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 per cent, the health ministry said.

    The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.40 per cent and the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.40 per cent, the ministry said.

    The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,84,499 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 78.30 crore tests, it said

    The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,24,67,774.

    The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive have exceeded 183.52 crore.

    India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19

    India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, 2021, and three crore on June 23.

    More CORONAVIRUS News  

    Read more about:

    coronavirus india

    Story first published: Monday, March 21, 2022, 10:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 21, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X