Covid-19 in China: 2 Covid-19 deaths, first in more than one year

Covid pandemic not over, virus moving around easily: WHO warns against misinformation amid global surge

India logs 1,761 new Covid cases, lowest daily rise in almost two years

Future Covid waves unlikely to have serious impact in India, say experts

India logs 1,549 new Covid cases, 31 deaths in last 24 hours

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 21: India on Monday logged 1,549 new Covid-19 cases and 31 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data. The active case load stood at 25,106.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,16,510. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 per cent, the health ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.40 per cent and the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.40 per cent, the ministry said.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,84,499 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 78.30 crore tests, it said

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,24,67,774.

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive have exceeded 183.52 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, 2021, and three crore on June 23.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, March 21, 2022, 10:08 [IST]