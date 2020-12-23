India ka number kab ayegaa: Rahul Gandhi questions PM Modi on COVID-19 vaccine

Fake: Nurse who took COVID-19 vaccine and fainted is not dead

New Delhi, Dec 23: In a recent development, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said 23 lakh people in the world had already received the COVID-19 vaccine and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi when India's turn would come.

Taking to Twitter, the former Congress president shared a 'Covid vaccinations' chart showing China ahead followed by the United States, United Kingdom and Russia.

Rahul Gandhi also tweeted that 23 lakh people have already received COVID-19 vaccinations and added, "China, US, UK, Russia have started...India ka number kab ayegaa, Modi ji?"

According to reports, India is yet to approve a vaccine for COVID-19. Pfizer, Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India have applied to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for a licence for emergency use authorisation of their vaccines in India.

On Wednesday, Union health ministry said that India recorded 23,950 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally to 10,099,066. On Tuesday, the 24-hour tally reached the lowest with only 19,556 cases recorded on Monday.

The number of active cases has dropped below 2 lakh and is now at 1,89,240

On Tuesday, the health ministry issued a new SOP in the context of the new variant of SARS-CoV-2 detected in the United Kingdom, making it mandatory for all states to test passengers travelling from or transiting through airports in the UK. It is said that passengers testing positive shall be isolated in an institutional isolation facility in a separate (isolation) unit coordinated by the respective State Health Authorities.