India-Japan sign mutual logistics pact amidst China’s expansionist behaviour

New Delhi, Sep 10: India and Japan have signed a mutual military logistics pack. The pact was signed by defence secretary Ajay Kumar and Japanese ambassador Suzuki Satoshi.

The agreement signed in the midst of China's expansionist behaviour provides for the creation of a framework for closer cooperation, interoperability and use of each other's military facilities by the armed forces of the two countries.

The agreement establishes the enabling framework for closer cooperation between the armed forces of India and Japan in reciprocal provision of supplies and services while engaged in bilateral training activities, the defence ministry spokesperson said.

Similar agreements have been signed by India with US, France, South Korea, Singapore and Australia. The Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement which is linked with the US in 2016 gives India refuelling facilities and access to American bases in Djibouti, Diego Garcia, Guam and Subic Bay.

The pact with France extends the Indian Navy's reach in south western IOR. The MLSA with Australia will help us to extend the reach of our warships in the Southern IOR as well as the Western Pacific Region.

On the other hand Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe listed actions taken by India and Japan to realise the vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific and also the elevation of the special strategic and global partnership between the two countries.

Abe made the remarks during a 30 minute phone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to a readout from Japan's foreign ministry. The two leaders made it clear that change in Japan's leadership will not affect the overall bilateral relations.

The Japanese readout said, "both Prime Ministers affirmed that the basic policy of Japan-India-emphasis remains unchanged, and concurred with each other that the two countries continue to work closely in such areas as security, economy, and economic cooperation including the high-speed rail project."

Abe said, both Prime Ministers, "took actions towards realising the vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific and the special strategic and global partnership between Japan and India was elevated to greater heights."

"This agreement will facilitate the smooth provision of supplies and services between the Self-Defense Forces of Japan and the Indian armed forces. It will also promote closer cooperation between the forces on the ground, thereby contributing further to global peace and security," the readout also said.

While explaining his decision to step down, Abe expressed gratitude for the friendship and relationship of trust. PM Modi expressed his appreciation for the overall efforts by Abe and recalled the time spent together, the readout also said.