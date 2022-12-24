'India is the land of saints and not Santa', VHP's warning to schools ahead of Christmas

Does the first known case of Islamic lone wolf terror in India date back to December 23 1926

New Delhi, Dec 24: Ahead of Christmas, The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has asked schools in Madhya Pradesh not to ask ''Sanatan Hindu'' students to dress up as Santa Claus and bring Christmas trees without their parents' permission, for the festival celebrations, terming it an attack on Hindu culture.

A release from the right-wing outfit claimed that some schools were forcing students to dress up as Santa Claus as part of Christmas celebrations. It was an 'attack' on Hindu culture and a conspiracy to inspire Hindu children to adopt Christianity, it alleged.

The VHP Madhya Bharat' unit also claimed in the release that such a directive from schools would entail financial loss for the parents as they would have to buy the Santa Claus attire, as reported by PTI.

''Children should be made (dressed up as) Ram, Krishna, Gautam Buddha, Mahavir, Guru Govind Singh, great revolutionaries but not Santa. Bharat is the land of saints and not Santa,'' the outfit said.

''Therefore, all the schools are requested not to dress up Hindu children as Santa Claus without the prior permission of the parents and if any school does so, VHP will take statutory legal action against the school concerned,'' the statement added.

A letter to this effect was being sent to schools in 16 districts in Madhya Pradesh which are part of 32 organisational districts of the outfit, VHP Madhya Bharat Prant Prachar Pramukh Jitendra Chouhan told PTI.

Meanwhile in the wake of Covid-19 surge in China, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday told Lok Sabha that in the wake of Christmas and new year celebrations, states are advised to ensure that people wear masks, use sanitizers and maintain social distancing along with increasing awareness for precautionary doses.

Story first published: Saturday, December 24, 2022, 22:08 [IST]