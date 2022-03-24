YouTube
    India hits out at Pakistan's OIC for resorting to 'falsehoods and misrepresentation'

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 24: In response to references to India in the statements and resolutions adopted in the meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in Pakistan, India said that it was based on
    the Official Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

    India on Thursday said references made to it at a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Islamabad were based on "falsehoods and misrepresentation".

    The strong reaction by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) came a day after the OIC at its foreign ministerial meeting in Pakistan criticised India for its policy on Kashmir. "The statements and resolutions adopted at the meeting demonstrate both the irrelevance of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation as a body and the role of Pakistan as its manipulator," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

    He was referring to media queries on references made to India in the resolutions adopted at the OIC meeting. "References have been made to India that are based on falsehoods and misrepresentation. The absurdity of this body commenting on the treatment of minorities, that too at the instance of a serial violator of human rights like Pakistan, is so evident," Bagchi said.

    "Nations and governments that associate themselves with such exercises should realise the impact it has on their reputation," he said.

    A day ago, the Ministry of External Affairs had responded in strong words over Chinese Foreign Minister's comment on Jammu & Kashmir at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in Pakistan. The statement said, "We reject the uncalled reference to India by the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during his speech at the Opening Ceremony.

    "Matters related to the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir are entirely the internal affairs of India. Other countries including China have no locus standi to comment. They should note that India refrains from public judgement of their internal issues," it added.

    india pakistan

    Story first published: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 19:09 [IST]
