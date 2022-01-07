China constructing bridge on its side of Pangong lake in Ladakh, satellite image shows: Sources

India records massive surge in Covid cases, reports 90,928 new infections in last 24 hours

It's in area under Chinese occupation for 60 years: MEA on China constructing bridge across Pangong lake

New guidelines for Int'l travellers: From South Africa to Mauritius, here is a list of at-risk countries

India hits 150-core vaccine milestone on Friday

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Jan 7: India achieved yet another milestone in its vaccination programme against COVID-19 as the cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country crossed the 150-crore mark on Friday.

"India continues to be world leader in driving the largest vaccination drive with over 150 crore #COVID19 vaccinations," read a tweet from Office of Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya. It also claimed that 90% of our adult population are vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine dose.

India's vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 last year with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from January 3 for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.

The Covid vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100-crore mark on October 21, leading to celebratory events in various parts of the country.

According to health ministry officials, over 91 per cent of the adult population has received at least one dose while over 66 per cent have been fully vaccinated. Over 22 per cent of eligible adolescents have been vaccinated with the first dose since the vaccination for this age group began on January 3.

India took 85 days to touch 10 crore vaccinations, 45 days to cross the 20-crore mark and 29 more days to reach 30 crore.

The country took 24 days to reach 40 crore from 30 crore doses and then 20 more days to cross 50 crore vaccinations on August 6. It then took 76 days to go past the 100-crore mark.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, January 7, 2022, 20:59 [IST]