Bats from Mahabaleshwar cave found with Nipah Virus antibodies: Will it be the next pandemic?

India records 50,848 new Covid-19 cases, 1,358 deaths

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 23: India added 50,848 fresh COVID-19 cases and 1,358 ideaths in the last 24 hours, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka continues to be the top five states contributing to the active caseload in the country.

Nearly, 70.52 per cent of the new cases are reported from these five states, with Kerala alone responsible for 24.81 per cent of the new cases.

"Active caseload down to 6,43,194; lowest in 82 days. The recovery rate rises to 96.56%. The daily positivity rate is at 2.67%," the ministry said.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.