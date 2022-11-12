India has become center point to world's desires, says PM Modi

New Delhi, Nov 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday that India has become the center point to the world's desires and programmes like PM Gati Shakti were attracting more foreign investments into the country.

Addressing a meeting after launching several infrastructure development projects here, the Prime Minister said PM Gati Shakti has not only speeded up infrastructure development but also helped cut costs.

''Integrated view is of prime importance for infrastructure development. Isolated view taken in the past has caused heavy losses to the country,'' Modi pointed out.

He said supply chains and logistics depended on multi-modal connectivity. Multi-modal transport system would be the future of every city.

The PM also noted that ''blue economy'' has become a top priority for the first time. Port-led development has also become the key, he added.

The Prime Minister began his address by recalling the time when he got the opportunity to visit Andhra Pradesh on the 125th birth anniversary of Viplav Veerudu Alluru Sitaramraju. The Prime Minister remarked that Visakhapatnam is a very special city with an extremely rich tradition of trade and business. He pointed out that Visakhapatnam being an important port in ancient India was part of the trade route to West Asia and Rome thousands of years ago, and it still remains the central point of India's trade in today's day and age.

The Prime Minister said that the projects worth Rs 10,500 crores that are being dedicated and whose foundation stones are laid today will serve as a medium to achieve the hopes and aspirations of Visakhapatnam and Andhra Pradesh by opening up new dimensions in infrastructure, ease of living and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The Prime Minister also made a special mention of the Ex-Vice President of India, M Venkaiaha Naidu and said that his love and dedication toward Andhra Pradesh remain unparalleled.

Be it education or entrepreneurship, technology or medical profession, the Prime Minister said that the people of Andhra Pradesh have made a prominent name for themselves in every field. He further added that this recognition is not only a result of professional qualities but also the outgoing and jovial nature of the people of Andhra Pradesh.

The Prime Minister expressed delight at the projects that are being dedicated and whose foundation stones are laid today and said that it will further the pace of development in the state.

"In this Amrit Kaal", the Prime Minister said, "the country is moving forward rapidly on the path of development with the objective of a developed India."

Remarking that the path to development is multidimensional, the Prime Minister said that it focuses on the needs and necessities of the common citizen and presents a roadmap for advanced infrastructure. He highlighted the government's vision of inclusive growth.

The Prime Minister lamented the isolated approach to infrastructure development by the previous governments which resulted in higher logistics expenses and created a dent in the supply chain. He informed that the government adopted a new approach to infrastructure development as supply chain and logistics depend on multi-modal connectivity while focussing on an integrated view of development.

Giving an example of the integrated view of development from today's projects, the Prime Minister listed out the 6-lane roads in the proposed economic corridor project, a separate road for port connectivity, the beautification of Visakhapatnam railway station and the construction of the state-of-the-art fishing harbour.

The Prime Minister credited this integrated view of development to PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan and remarked that it has not only accelerated the pace of infrastructure construction but has also reduced the cost of projects.

"Multi-modal transport system is the future of every city and Visakhapatnam has taken a step in this direction", he added. He said that Andhra Pradesh and its coastal regions will move ahead in this race of development with new momentum and energy.

The Prime Minister referred to the troubled global climate and touched upon the supply chain disruption for critical products and energy needs. However, the Prime Minister said, India wrote a new chapter of development in these difficult times. The world has acknowledged this as experts are praising India's achievements and "India has become the centre of hope for the entire world", he said. This is made possible only because of the fact that "India is working while keeping the aspiration and needs of its citizens. Every policy and decision is for making the life of the common citizen better."

The Prime Minister referred to the PLI scheme, GST, IBC, and National Infrastructure pipeline as the cause of increased investment in India. At the same time, he said, schemes for the welfare of the poor are being expanded. "Today in this journey of development, the areas that were earlier marginalised. Have also been included. Even in the most backward districts development schemes are being run through the Aspirational Districts Program", he said.

The Prime Minister also listed many steps like free ration to people for the last two and half years, 6 thousand rupees every year in the account of every farmer, and easing of drone, gaming and start-up related rules.

Emphasising the importance of clear goals, the Prime Minister gave the example of the extraction of deep water energy through modern technology in Andhra Pradesh. He also underlined the government's focus on the Blue Economy. "Blue economy has become such a big priority for the first time", he added. He mentioned measures like Kisan Credit Cards for fishermen and the modernisation of Visakhapatnam fishing harbour that started today.

The Prime Minister highlighted that for centuries, the sea has been a source of prosperity for India and our seashores have acted as a gateway to this prosperity. He emphasised that the projects worth thousands of crores which are going on for port lead development in the country will get a further expansion after today.

Concluding the address, the Prime Minister said, "The India of the 21st century is bringing the holistic thought of development to the ground." He expressed the belief that Andhra Pradesh will continue to play a pivotal role in this development drive of the country.

Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Y S R Jagan Reddy, Governor of Andhra Pradesh, Shri Biswa Bhushan Harichandan, Union Minister Ashvini Vaishnaw, Members of Parliament and Members of the Legislative Council of Andhra Pradesh were those present on occasion.