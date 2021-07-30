India extends curbs on international flights till August 31

COVID-19 vaccination: More than 50 per cent of Gujarat's adult population covered by first vaccine dose

New Delhi, July 30: India on Friday extended the curbs on International flights till August 31. The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) extended the ban on international flights which was to end on July 31 as per an earlier announcement.

However, the DGCA said in its circular that, "international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case to case basis."

Scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. But special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May 2020, and under bilateral "air bubble" arrangements with select countries since July 2020.

India has formed air bubble pacts with 27 countries, including the US, the UK, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan and France. Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories.

The DGCA circular also said that the suspension does not affect the operation of international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by it.