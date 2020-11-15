India dismisses Pak charge on terrorism as figment of imagination

India at G-77: Our assistance does not create indebtedness

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 15: Refuting Pakistan's allegations of "sponsoring terroism" to destabilise the country, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) called it yet another futile anti-India propaganda exercise.

The MEA said that the so-called claims of "proof" against India enjoy no credibility, are fabricated and represent figments of imagination.

"This desperate attempt will find few takers as the international community is aware of Pakistan's tactics and proof of its terror sponsorship has been admitted by none other than its own leadership," said a statement from the foreign ministry.

"Face of global terror, Osama Bin Laden, was found in Pakistan. Its PM glorified him as a 'martyr' from Parliament, he admitted the presence of 40,000 terrorists in Pak, their Minister proudly claimed involvement and success of Pakistan, led by its PM, in Pulwama terror attack,' it added.

"The press conference was a deliberate attempt on the part of the Pakistani establishment to shift focus from its internal political and economic failures. It also seeks to justify cross-border terrorism, including ceasefire violations and infiltration across the LoC and IB," the statement further said.

"We call upon Pak to end support to cross-border terrorism. Pak leaders never hid the fact that it has become a factory for producing terrorists. Concocting documents and peddling false narratives won't absolve Pak of such actions. Confident the world will hold it to account," the statement concludes.

Pakistan on Saturday alleged that India was behind some of the terror attacks in the country.

In Islamabad, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi addressed a press conference at the Foreign Office alongside Army spokesman Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar to claim that India was behind some of the terror attacks in his country.

"We have irrefutable facts that we will present before the nation and the international community through this dossier," Qureshi claimed.

Qureshi claimed the Pakistani dossier reveals the "deepening nexus" between Indian intelligence agencies and UN-designated terrorist organisations, including Jamaat-ul Ahrar, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, Baloch Liberation Army, Balochistan Liberation Front and Baloch Republican Army.

He said the dossier also contains evidence of India''s alleged attempts to undermine the USD 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

India in the past hit out at Pakistan for linking it to the terror attacks in the country and said Islamabad cannot shift the blame on New Delhi for its domestic problems.

India has dismissed such allegations as Pakistan's "attempt to distract international and domestic attention from its own problems."