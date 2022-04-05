YouTube
    At UNSC, India unequivocally condemns Bucha killings, seeks independent probe

    United Nations, Apr 05: India on Tuesday unequivocally condemned the "deeply disturbing" reports of civilian killings in the Ukrainian city of Bucha and supported the call for an independent investigation.

    Speaking at a meeting of the United Nations Security Council TS Tirumurti, said "The situation in #Ukraine has not shown any significant improvement... Recent reports of civilian killings in Bucha are deeply disturbing. We unequivocally condemn these killings & support the call for an independent investigation."

    "Keeping in view the dire humanitarian situation in #Ukraine, India has been sending humanitarian supplies to Ukraine and its neighbours, incl medicines and other essential relief materials. We stand ready to provide more medical supplies to Ukraine in the coming days," he said.

    "India continues to remain deeply concerned at the worsening situation & reiterates its call for an immediate cessation of violence & end to hostilities. We've emphasized right from the beginning of the conflict the need to pursue the path of diplomacy and dialogue," he added.

    He expressed hope that the international community will continue to respond positively to the humanitarian needs and supported calls urging for guarantees of safe passage to deliver essential humanitarian and medical supplies.

    Further he said that keeping in view the dire humanitarian situation in Ukraine, India has been sending humanitarian supplies to Ukraine and its neighbours, which include medicines and other essential relief material. "We stand ready to provide more medical supplies to Ukraine in the coming days."

    Reiterating the importance of UN Guiding Principles of Humanitarian Assistance, Tirumurti said humanitarian action must always be guided by the principles of humanitarian assistance, i.e., humanity, neutrality, impartiality, and independence.

    X