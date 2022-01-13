India-China talks: Constructive, but no result

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 13: Following the 14th round of the military commander level talks, India and China have decided to meet again as the outcome of the discussions were not positive.

India was hoping to persuade the Chinese about the disengagement at Gogra Hot Springs. India also discussed the patrolling rights issues in the Depsang Bulge in Daulet Beg Oldi sector.

While there was no outcome from the talks, the same was however constructive as a result of which the two sides decided to meet soon. During the talks India also also raised the issue of the Chinese PLA constructing a bridge over the Pangong Tso in order to deploy their troops faster. A statement by both sides is expected to be released soon.

India had hoped that the meeting would be constructive one and all pending issues would be resolved. The Indian delegation this time was led by Lt. General Anindya Sengupta. Lt. General Sengupta had taken over from Lt. General P G K Menon as the Commander of the Fire and Fury Corps recently. This was the 14th found of talks with China since the border standoff along Eastern Ladakh.

The two sides had not spoken since October 10 last year. The deadlock continued since Beijing opposed the proposal made by New Delhi to resolve the remaining issues in the friction points along the LAC in one go.

The last time the two sides met was at the Chuhul-Moldo border on October 10 2021. The Indian side has sent several proposals for the next round of talks, but the response has not been favourable.

India has maintained that all friction points between Depsang and Chumar should be collectively tackled during the military commander level talks. China on the other hand has not been consistent in its replies. It keeps changing its demands and hence the Indian side is not aware of which of the proposals need to be taken seriously.

"The Indian side...made constructive suggestions for resolving the remaining areas but the Chinese side was not agreeable and also could not provide any forward-looking proposals," a statement after the last round of talks read.