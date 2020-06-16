India-China standoff LIVE: Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Indian soldiers

  • search
    New Delhi, June 22: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday paid tribute to those soldiers who martyred in a standoff between India and China in Galwan Valley. Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said, "Tribute to our brothers. You gave up everything for us. We will never forget these sacrifices."

    Indo-China

    Meanwhile, Defence Minister holds meeting with Chief of Defence Staff and three service Chiefs on situation in Ladakh. Armed forces were given full freedom to deal with any aggressive behaviour by China's PLA along the LAC.

    Here are the live updates:

    9:10 AM, 22 Jun
    The continuous roaring of fighter jets ripping the skies of Leh in Ladakh on Sunday shattered the calm of this mountainous city as tension escalated along the Line of Actual Control between India and China.
    8:59 AM, 22 Jun
    India will press Russia to consider expediting the delivery of the S-400 Triumf anti-missile system during Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s three-day visit to Russia starting Monday.
    8:50 AM, 22 Jun
    Public are expressing anti-China opinion all over the country by holding protests and also paying homage to the martyrs. There is a need to voluntarily boycott Chinese products to the extent possible: G Kishan Reddy, MoS Home Affairs
    8:40 AM, 22 Jun
    In his first comments since the clash between Indian and Chinese troops on the night of June 15-16, US President Donald Trump described the tension between the two countries as “very tough”, and said his administration was talking to both to help them resolve matters.
    8:30 AM, 22 Jun
    India is determined to impose costs on Chinese troops if they attempt any further misadventure on the border, officials said on Sunday after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed operational readiness along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with the military brass.
    8:22 AM, 22 Jun
    Tribute to our brothers. You gave up everything for us. We will never forget these sacrifices: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
    10:45 PM, 21 Jun
    Special financial powers have been given to the forces to procure weapons and military hardware at short notice to enhance their operational preparedness along the Line of Actual Control (LAC)
    9:28 PM, 21 Jun
    China accounts for about 14 per cent of India's imports and is a major supplier for sectors like cell phones, telecom, power, plastic toys and critical pharma ingredients.
    9:28 PM, 21 Jun
    The exercise to reduce and curb imports from China assumes significance in the wake of border tensions between the two countries that has led to growing demands to boycott goods from China.
    9:20 PM, 21 Jun
    They said a high level meeting to discuss ways to promote Atma Nirbhar Bharat (Self-reliant India), including cut in import dependence from China, also took place recently in the Prime Minister's office.
    9:13 PM, 21 Jun
    The government has sought product-wise details of cheap imports, comparison with domestic prices and tax disadvantage, if any, from industry to curb low quality inbound shipments especially from China and boost domestic manufacturing.
    8:32 PM, 21 Jun
    Changes to the decades-old rules come less than a week after a violent face-off in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley, in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed.
    8:32 PM, 21 Jun
    The Army has changed rules of engagement along the LAC (Line of Actual Control) with China, empowering field commanders to sanction use of firearms under ''extraordinary'' circumstances.
    7:57 PM, 21 Jun
    Even God is not with you (Congress) now. You say - 'Narendra Modi is Surender Modi' that means you are saying that Modi ji is not only the leader of humans but also of Gods. You should understand the language of God: BJP President JP Nadda at 'UP Jan Samvad' virtual rally
    7:14 PM, 21 Jun
    "Questions cannot be treated as anti-national. Right to ask questions is the base of democracy and we will continue asking till we hear the truth," he said, pointing out that the Prime Minister's statement during the all-party meet "contradicted statements of the Army and Ministry of External Affairs".
    7:11 PM, 21 Jun
    "The mischief lies in continuing to emotionally manipulate people with such statements. I sincerely request the Prime Minister and his supporters to stop doing that," the Makkal Needhi Maiam chief wrote.
    7:03 PM, 21 Jun
    Actor-politician Kamal Haasan slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi against trying to "emotionally manipulate people" over the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese soldiers in Ladakh's Galwan Valley last week.
    5:49 PM, 21 Jun
    Reports say, the government has granted big financial power to the defence forces under which they can buy any weapon system under Rs 500 crore.
    3:15 PM, 21 Jun
    CDS, three service chiefs meet Rajnath Singh, review Ladakh situation
    3:15 PM, 21 Jun
    China observes International Yoga Day with low-key events due to COVID-19, standoff with India
    3:15 PM, 21 Jun
    Additional 2,000 ITBP troops may be sent to Sino-India border
    3:15 PM, 21 Jun
    If orders come, we are ready to fight: Army veterans
    3:14 PM, 21 Jun
    India to adopt a different tactical approach in guarding border with China henceforth: Sources after defence minister's review meeting
    12:37 PM, 21 Jun
    Rajnath Singh instructs all 3 military chiefs & CDS to take whatever necessary action required to counter Chinese aggressive posture, in one hour long meeting today, before leaving for Russia tomorrow
    12:37 PM, 21 Jun
    Meeting underway between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, CDS & Service Chiefs.
    12:22 PM, 21 Jun
    Union Home Minister Amit Shah soon hit back at Gandhi, advising him to rise above “petty politics” and stand in solidarity with national interest at a time when the whole nation is united.
    12:22 PM, 21 Jun
    Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had surrendered Indian territory to Chinese aggression.
    12:20 PM, 21 Jun
    Taking a jibe at Prime Minister over the ongoing border conflict with China in Ladakh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that Narendra Modi "is actually Surender Modi". The former Congress president referred to an article published in Japan Times, which claimed that India's "policy of appeasement" has failed to deter China from adopting an aggressive approach towards India.
    8:25 AM, 21 Jun
    ‘We released detained Chinese troops, Patrol Point 14 still under India’s control’: Union Minister Gen V K Singh
    8:25 AM, 21 Jun
    United States has accused China of escalating border tension with India
