India-China standoff LIVE: Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Indian soldiers

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, June 22: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday paid tribute to those soldiers who martyred in a standoff between India and China in Galwan Valley. Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said, "Tribute to our brothers. You gave up everything for us. We will never forget these sacrifices."

Meanwhile, Defence Minister holds meeting with Chief of Defence Staff and three service Chiefs on situation in Ladakh. Armed forces were given full freedom to deal with any aggressive behaviour by China's PLA along the LAC.

Here are the live updates:

Newest First Oldest First The continuous roaring of fighter jets ripping the skies of Leh in Ladakh on Sunday shattered the calm of this mountainous city as tension escalated along the Line of Actual Control between India and China. India will press Russia to consider expediting the delivery of the S-400 Triumf anti-missile system during Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s three-day visit to Russia starting Monday. Public are expressing anti-China opinion all over the country by holding protests and also paying homage to the martyrs. There is a need to voluntarily boycott Chinese products to the extent possible: G Kishan Reddy, MoS Home Affairs In his first comments since the clash between Indian and Chinese troops on the night of June 15-16, US President Donald Trump described the tension between the two countries as “very tough”, and said his administration was talking to both to help them resolve matters. India is determined to impose costs on Chinese troops if they attempt any further misadventure on the border, officials said on Sunday after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed operational readiness along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with the military brass. हमारे भाइयों को श्रद्धांजलि।



हमारे लिए आपने सर्वस्व निछावर कर दिया।



ये बलिदान हम कभी नहीं भूलेंगे। pic.twitter.com/GU63As8wEV — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 22, 2020 Tribute to our brothers. You gave up everything for us. We will never forget these sacrifices: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Special financial powers have been given to the forces to procure weapons and military hardware at short notice to enhance their operational preparedness along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) China accounts for about 14 per cent of India's imports and is a major supplier for sectors like cell phones, telecom, power, plastic toys and critical pharma ingredients. The exercise to reduce and curb imports from China assumes significance in the wake of border tensions between the two countries that has led to growing demands to boycott goods from China. They said a high level meeting to discuss ways to promote Atma Nirbhar Bharat (Self-reliant India), including cut in import dependence from China, also took place recently in the Prime Minister's office. The government has sought product-wise details of cheap imports, comparison with domestic prices and tax disadvantage, if any, from industry to curb low quality inbound shipments especially from China and boost domestic manufacturing. Changes to the decades-old rules come less than a week after a violent face-off in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley, in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed. The Army has changed rules of engagement along the LAC (Line of Actual Control) with China, empowering field commanders to sanction use of firearms under ''extraordinary'' circumstances. Even God is not with you (Congress) now. You say - 'Narendra Modi is Surender Modi' that means you are saying that Modi ji is not only the leader of humans but also of Gods. You should understand the language of God: BJP President JP Nadda at 'UP Jan Samvad' virtual rally "Questions cannot be treated as anti-national. Right to ask questions is the base of democracy and we will continue asking till we hear the truth," he said, pointing out that the Prime Minister's statement during the all-party meet "contradicted statements of the Army and Ministry of External Affairs". "The mischief lies in continuing to emotionally manipulate people with such statements. I sincerely request the Prime Minister and his supporters to stop doing that," the Makkal Needhi Maiam chief wrote. Actor-politician Kamal Haasan slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi against trying to "emotionally manipulate people" over the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese soldiers in Ladakh's Galwan Valley last week. Reports say, the government has granted big financial power to the defence forces under which they can buy any weapon system under Rs 500 crore. CDS, three service chiefs meet Rajnath Singh, review Ladakh situation China observes International Yoga Day with low-key events due to COVID-19, standoff with India Additional 2,000 ITBP troops may be sent to Sino-India border If orders come, we are ready to fight: Army veterans India to adopt a different tactical approach in guarding border with China henceforth: Sources after defence minister's review meeting Rajnath Singh instructs all 3 military chiefs & CDS to take whatever necessary action required to counter Chinese aggressive posture, in one hour long meeting today, before leaving for Russia tomorrow Meeting underway between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, CDS & Service Chiefs. Union Home Minister Amit Shah soon hit back at Gandhi, advising him to rise above “petty politics” and stand in solidarity with national interest at a time when the whole nation is united. Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had surrendered Indian territory to Chinese aggression. Taking a jibe at Prime Minister over the ongoing border conflict with China in Ladakh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that Narendra Modi "is actually Surender Modi". The former Congress president referred to an article published in Japan Times, which claimed that India's "policy of appeasement" has failed to deter China from adopting an aggressive approach towards India. ‘We released detained Chinese troops, Patrol Point 14 still under India’s control’: Union Minister Gen V K Singh United States has accused China of escalating border tension with India The Indian Army officer killed the clash was the commanding officer of a battalion at Galwan. There was no firing. Apparently the two sides clashed with stones and rods. There are various accounts on the number of casualties on the Chinese side. Some accounts suggest 5, while the others say it is 3. However there is no official word on the same. The visit by Army Chief General M M Naravane to Pathankot has been cancelled. National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said if the Chinese can "shoot dead" three Indian soldiers during the 'de-escalation process', one can imagine how serious the situation must have been in the first place. Earlier in the day, the Indian Army said an officer and two soldiers were killed in a violent confrontation with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley on Monday. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be discussing the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a short while from now. Singh has already met Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, the three service chiefs and External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar. We will eventually learn about the details of what happened in Ladakh. That is our right. But right now, we must grieve with & stand by the families of our martyred soldiers. And stand solidly in support of our armed forces. — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 16, 2020 Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra's tweet: Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh has briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the situation along the Line of Actual Control. Mehbooba Mufti took to Twitter to say that the nation wants to know why there is no talk of retaliation. Taking to Twitter, Mufti wrote,''Seems like China has hijacked the aggressive ‘ghar main ghuske marengay’ militaristic approach. Nation deserves to know why there is no talk of retaliation to avenge the death of three Indian army personnel!.'' Congrress leader Shashi Tharoor: The tragic news from Ladakh is shocking & calls for resolute handling by our Govt. Meanwhile, let us bow our heads in tribute to the three martyrs who gave their lives to protect India, and honour those who serve on our borders every day, risking their lives for our nation. Both sides have been ascertaining that pending the final resolution of the boundary issue, it is important to maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas. China has lodged solemn representations and protests to India. Here, we are sternly demanding India to earnestly abide by the relevant agreement and strictly restrain their frontline troops. They should not cross the borderlines says Zhao Lijian, the spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh has met with External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar and Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat and discussed the situation along the LAC. Zhao Lijian, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said that China has lodged solemn representations and protests to India. “Here, we are sternly demanding India to earnestly abide by the relevant agreement and strictly restrain their frontline troops. They should not cross the borderlines,” Lijian said. "Chinese side also suffered casualties in the Galwan Valley physical clash", tweets Editor In Chief of Chinese Newspaper Global Times The happening in the #Galwanvalley is a continuation of violations by China. It is time now that the country stands up to these incursions. Our soldiers are not fair game that every few days officers and men are being killed and injured defending our borders. (1/2) — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) June 16, 2020 Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said the happening in Galwan Valley is a continuation of violations by China and added that it is time now that India stood up to these incursions. The talks are being held between Major General Abhijit Bapat, the commander of the Karu based HQ3 Infantry Division and his Chinese counterpart. The talks are being held at the site of the clash. Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav took to Twitter and wrote, "Received the report of a commanding officer and two soldiers of Indian Army being killed in a 'violent face-off' with Chinese soldiers in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh. Heartfelt condolences." He also said that he expects a clarification on the ground reality of situation. दो मुखी राजनीति



मोदी जी UPA पे आरोप लगाते थे के हम चीन को लाल आँख क्यूँ नहीं दिखते जब वो LAC पार करता है



मोदी जी आप चीन को लद्दाख़ में लाल आँख दिखने में क्यूँ झिझक रहे हैं ?



और जब नेपाल आप को लाल आँख देखा रहा है आप बात चीत करना चाहते हैं



छप्पन इंच की छाती कहाँ गयी ? — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) June 16, 2020 Congress leader Kapil Sibal slammed the Union government for failing to respond to Chinese action in Ladakh. He also took pot shot on Prime Minister's 56-inch chest. Indian troops seriously violated consensus of the two sides by illegally crossing the border twice and carrying out provocative attacks on Chinese soldiers. This resulted in serious physical clashes, China’s Global Times said while quoting foreign minister, Wang Yi. Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda on Tuesday termed as 'disturbing' the violent clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan Valley and said the government should offer a clearer picture to the nation on the border issue. He sought to know as to how Indian soldiers lost their lives during a de-escalation process and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh should come out with a clearer picture. "Saddened by the news of the martyrdom of our boys in the Galwan Valley. I salute their indomitable courage, selflessness and sacrifice," said VK Singh. The editor of Global Times posted on Twitter, “ based on what I know, Chinese side also suffered casualties in the Galwan Valley physical clash. I want to tell the Indian side, don’t be arrogant and misread China’s restraint as being weak. China doesn’t want to have a clash with India, but we don’t fear it.” The talks between the two sides are still continuing and efforts are on to defuse tensions between India and China after a violent clash occurred. The situation still remains fluid in Ladakh. Hectic talks are on to defuse the tensions along the Line of Actual Control. The Congress has termed as "shocking" and "unacceptable" the death of an Indian Army officer and two soldiers in a violent face-off with the Chinese troops, and asked Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to confirm the development. "Shocking, Unbelievable and Unacceptable! Will the Raksha Mantri confirm," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said on Twitter. Saddened by the news of the martyrdom of our boys in the Galwan Valley. I salute their indomitable courage, selflessness & sacrifice.



Jai Hind!! — Vijay Kumar Singh (@Gen_VKSingh) June 16, 2020 Saddened by the news of the martyrdom of our boys in the Galwan Valley. I salute their indomitable courage, selflessness and sacrifice, Union Minister, General V K Singh said. AIMIM chief and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi took to Twitter to condemn the killings of three Indian army personnel. "India stands with the 3 brave martyrs who were killed by China today in Galwan. My thoughts are with families of Colonel & 2 brave soldiers. The commanding officer was leading from the front. The government must avenge these killings & ensure that their sacrifice was not in vain," Owaisi tweeted.