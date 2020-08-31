India-China standoff LIVE: Modi-Xi to meet first time today since border face off

India rejects Pakistan’s status to Gilgit-Baltistan, says it has no locus standi

India, China likely to hold another round of military talks this week on disengagement plan

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Nov 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President, Xi Jinping will come face to face for the first time since the border standoff in eastern Ladakh that began in May at the virtual interaction at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit today. PM Modi and Xi will meet four times since this amidst the border standoff.

Here are the Live updates:

Newest First Oldest First The two leaders will meet at summits of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation on November 10, the BRICS summit on November 17 and G20 summit on November 21. Joe Biden is the President-elect of the US with Indian-American Kamala Harris as his vice-president. Biden's win would be “not good” for India because he would be “soft on China”. While China has been aggressively pushing for the Indian troops to vacate the multiple strategic heights, India feels that no hasty step should be taken which could result in our troops being left in a disadvantageous position. Both New Delhi and Beijing are working on proposals put forward by both sides to defuse tensions along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh. The development comes after the two Asian giants held the eighth round of Corps Commander-level talks in Chulsul sector on November 6. Another round of talks is likely this week to discuss the proposals," said a source. The next round of talks will also be at the level of Corps Commanders. In a joint statement released earlier in the day, the Indian Army and the Chinese People's Liberation Army(PLA) described the Friday talks as candid, in-depth and constructive. The eighth round of Corps Commander-level talks on Friday had broadly discussed disengagement of troops from specific friction points and both sides would like to take forward the "constructive" dialogue to the next round with detailed deliberations, they said. India and China are likely to hold another round of military talks this week to discuss specific proposals for a possible breakthrough in the long-negotiated disengagement process in eastern Ladakh where their two armies are locked in an over six-month border standoff, authoritative sources said on Sunday. The tensions escalated to a new high when a clash between troops of two countries at Galwan Valley resulted in the death of 20 Indian soldiers and multiple casualities on Chinese's side. The two countries have been engaged in a border stand-off since May 2020. Both sides have amassed more than 50,000 troops each, besides missiles, tanks, long-range artillery guns, air defence systems, fighter jets, bombers along the 826 km LAC in Eastern Ladakh. The Military standoff, since May 6, is now six months old. Talks between senior military commanders of India and China, have yet again failed to break the stalemate over the war-like deployment by both sides across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. All eyes are now on the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping will come face to face, albeit virtually. The stand-off between India and China in eastern Ladakh, which has entered its seventh month, is set to continue through winter with the latest round of Corps Commander level talks Friday ending without a breakthrough. There have been seven rounds of military commander level talks since June. However there has been no disengagement. It would be important to thin down the troops as a first step towards disengagement, officials familiar with the developments said. "The Indian side insisted on early restoration of status quo ante of April and comprehensive disengagement of troops by China from all the friction points to resolve the row," said one of the persons cited above. The talks began at around 9:30 am in Chushul on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh and ended at 7 PM, they said. The Indian Army on Friday strongly insisted on early disengagement of troops by China from all the friction points in eastern Ladakh at the eighth round of Corps Commander-level talks between the two sides that primarily focused on a roadmap for restoration of peace and tranquillity in the region, according to people familiar with the developments. The two sides are guided by the leaders’ consensus to jointly safeguard peace and tranquillity in border areas. We will continue to maintain dialogue with the Chinese side to arrive at a mutually acceptable solution to the current situation along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh: MEA Both (India-China) sides continue to maintain close communication at the military and diplomatic levels to achieve complete disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC): Anurag Srivastava, Official Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Joe Biden now leads President Donald Trump in crucial states of Pennsylvania and Georgia according to US News Networks, inches closer to winning US Presidential Election. 8th round of Corps Commander-level talks between India and China ended around 7 pm at Chushul in Eastern Ladakh. The meeting had started around 9.30 AM to address the ongoing military standoff & discuss the disengagement from friction points along the LAC: Indian Army Sources Situation along LAC in Eastern Ladakh remains tense amidst transgressions & belligerent actions by the Chinese. People's Liberation Army (PLA) is facing unanticipated consequences of its misadventure in Ladakh because of Indian Army's firm & strong response: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat As India grows in stature, security challenges will rise proportionately. We must move out of the constant threat of sanctions or dependency on individual nations for our military requirements...: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat. As far as defence cooperation is concerned, we understand the importance of leveraging defence diplomacy in building mutual trust & partnerships with strategically important countries: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat at Diamond Jubilee Webinar, 2020 organised by National Defence College India and China are holding their 8th round of Corps Commander-level talks in Chushul in Eastern Ladakh, to discuss the ways of addressing the ongoing military standoff on the Line of Actual Control there. Indian side led by 14 Corps Commander Lt Gen PGK Menon. In the coming years, we will see our defence industry growing exponentially & contributing to the overall defence preparedness and deliver us state-of-art weapons and equipment fully made in India: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat India and China will hold the 8th round of military commander level talks today. Chinese troops “carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo" on the intervening night of August 29 and 30 but the attempt was thwarted by India, the government said on Monday. A brigade commander level flag meeting is in progress at Chushul to resolve issues: Indian Army on latest incident in Pangong Tso area. Indian troops pre-empted the PLA activity on the Southern Bank of Pangong Tso Lake, undertook measures to strengthen our positions and thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on ground: Army's statement Army sources said the Chinese Army had tried to transgress into Indian areas using a sizeable number of troops but Indian Army came to know about their intentions and preempted the Chinese attempt and foiled their move, reports ANI Indian troops pre-empted this PLA activity on the Southern Bank of Pangong Tso Lake, undertook measures to strengthen our positions and thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on ground: Col Aman Anand, PRO, Army So far, there has been no physical clash between Indian and Chinese troops near the southern bank of Pangong Tso in Eastern Ladakh: Indian Army Sources "Our armed forces are standing fearlessly to protect Mother India. But, when will Modi ji show his red eyes," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a tweet in Hindi. Days before the Chinese Army tried to carry out fresh transgressions near the Southern bank of Pangong Tso lake, the People's Liberation Army's Air Force (PLAAF) redeployed its J-20 fifth-generation fighter aircraft near Ladakh for operational deployment and they are still carrying out extensive flying there. Chief of Army Staff Gen MM Naravane has already conveyed to all the senior commanders of the Army, overseeing the operation of the frontline formations along the LAC, to keep up a significantly high state of alertness and maintain the aggressive posturing to deal with any Chinese "misadventure", sources said. Army sources said the Chinese Army had tried to transgress into Indian areas using a sizeable number of troops but Indian Army came to know about their intentions and preempted the Chinese attempt and foiled their move, reports ANI According to reports, China has reportedly built a surface-to-air missile near a lake, which is a part of the Kailash-Mansarovar. The Indian Army has significantly enhanced deployment of troops and weapons in all "strategic points" around the Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh following an unsuccessful attempt by the Chinese PLA to unilaterally change the status quo in the area, authoritative sources said on Monday. The Army has also further bolstered overall surveillance mechanisms in all areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh after foiling China''s fresh attempt to occupy an area on the southern bank of Pangong lake, they said. We are cognizant of China's rise. Being an immediate neighbour, we are directly impacted by it. India has also been rising in this period. If you have two countries with billion of people each, it's important they reach some kind of understanding & equilibrium: EAM S Jaishankar China's relation with Pakistan goes back to early 60s and aspects of it have been a matter of concern to us earlier too. That is something which will factor in our relationship with both countries: Jaishankar China's relation with Pakistan goes back to early 60s and aspects of it have been a matter of concern to us earlier too. That is something which will factor in our relationship with both countries: Jaishankar Height occupied by Indian Army troops including a special operations battalion is south of Southern bank of Pangong Tso lake near Thakung. Height was lying dormant&can give strategic advantage to side which holds it for controlling the southern bank of lake&areas around: Sources told ANI. China is ready to work with its neighbors to resolve issues left over from history through friendly consultation in the spirit of building friendship and partnership said Wang. With regard to the recent China-India border dispute, Wang said that China has always been committed to maintaining stability along the China-India border and will not be the first to complicate or escalate the situation. China's Western Theatre Command said that Indian troops once again illegally crossed the Line of Actual Control near the south bank of the Pangong Lake and Reqin mountain pass on Monday. A special operations battalion was recently inducted into the area & on the night of August 29-30 moved into the area & occupied the heights from where Chinese troops were present barely a few hundred meters: Sources Addressing the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), Jaishankar said India has been “cognisant” of China’s rise and is impacted by it as an immediate neighbour. “But India has been rising too, and that’s equally important to remember,” he said. Asked about the Pakistan-China nexus, the minister said India factored it in while making policy. The defence ministry on Monday inked contracts worth Rs 2,580 crore for six new regiments of the indigenous Pinaka multi-launch artillery rocket systems, which have a strike range of 40-km. The six Pinaka Regiments comprise 114 Launchers with automated gun-aiming and -positioning system and 45 command posts to be procured from TPCL and L&T, along with 330 vehicles from BEML. In a strategically significant move, the Indian Army has occupied the height on the southern bank of Pangong Tso in Ladakh which will give it an upper hand in the area. Sources said that on the night of August 29-30, a special operations battalion moved into the area and occupied the heights with Chinese troops barely a few hundred meters away. Chinese Embassy in India releases statement on India-China border situation; says, "Indian troops illegally trespassed LAC again at southern bank of Pangong Tso." Chinese Embassy in India further reads, "China made solemn representations to India, urged them to control & restrain frontline troops." India-China border not yet demarcated, there will always be problems: Chinese foreign minister Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that the India-China boundary is yet to be demarcated due to which there will always be problems and the two countries should implement the consensuses between their leadership to not let differences from escalating into conflicts. He also said that China is ready to manage all issues through dialogue with India. Wang, who is currently on a tour of Europe, made the remarks during an ineteraction at the French Institute of International Relations in Paris on Monday.