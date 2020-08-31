India-China standoff LIVE: Modi-Xi to meet first time today since border face off

For Quick Alerts
New Delhi, Nov 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President, Xi Jinping will come face to face for the first time since the border standoff in eastern Ladakh that began in May at the virtual interaction at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit today. PM Modi and Xi will meet four times since this amidst the border standoff.
Another round of talks is likely this week to discuss the proposals," said a source. The next round of talks will also be at the level of Corps Commanders. In a joint statement released earlier in the day, the Indian Army and the Chinese People's Liberation Army(PLA) described the Friday talks as candid, in-depth and constructive.
India and China are likely to hold another round of military talks this week to discuss specific proposals for a possible breakthrough in the long-negotiated disengagement process in eastern Ladakh where their two armies are locked in an over six-month border standoff, authoritative sources said on Sunday.
The Indian Army on Friday strongly insisted on early disengagement of troops by China from all the friction points in eastern Ladakh at the eighth round of Corps Commander-level talks between the two sides that primarily focused on a roadmap for restoration of peace and tranquillity in the region, according to people familiar with the developments.
