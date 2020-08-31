India-China standoff LIVE: Modi-Xi to meet first time today since border face off

YouTube
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President, Xi Jinping will come face to face for the first time since the border standoff in eastern Ladakh that began in May at the virtual interaction at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit today. PM Modi and Xi will meet four times since this amidst the border standoff.

    China

    Here are the Live updates:

    8:27 AM, 10 Nov
    The two leaders will meet at summits of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation on November 10, the BRICS summit on November 17 and G20 summit on November 21.
    10:30 PM, 9 Nov
    Joe Biden is the President-elect of the US with Indian-American Kamala Harris as his vice-president.
    10:30 PM, 9 Nov
    Biden's win would be “not good” for India because he would be “soft on China”.
    3:45 PM, 9 Nov
    While China has been aggressively pushing for the Indian troops to vacate the multiple strategic heights, India feels that no hasty step should be taken which could result in our troops being left in a disadvantageous position.
    12:21 PM, 9 Nov
    Both New Delhi and Beijing are working on proposals put forward by both sides to defuse tensions along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh.
    7:55 AM, 9 Nov
    The development comes after the two Asian giants held the eighth round of Corps Commander-level talks in Chulsul sector on November 6.
    10:18 PM, 8 Nov
    Another round of talks is likely this week to discuss the proposals," said a source. The next round of talks will also be at the level of Corps Commanders. In a joint statement released earlier in the day, the Indian Army and the Chinese People's Liberation Army(PLA) described the Friday talks as candid, in-depth and constructive.
    10:17 PM, 8 Nov
    The eighth round of Corps Commander-level talks on Friday had broadly discussed disengagement of troops from specific friction points and both sides would like to take forward the "constructive" dialogue to the next round with detailed deliberations, they said.
    10:17 PM, 8 Nov
    India and China are likely to hold another round of military talks this week to discuss specific proposals for a possible breakthrough in the long-negotiated disengagement process in eastern Ladakh where their two armies are locked in an over six-month border standoff, authoritative sources said on Sunday.
    3:41 PM, 8 Nov
    The tensions escalated to a new high when a clash between troops of two countries at Galwan Valley resulted in the death of 20 Indian soldiers and multiple casualities on Chinese's side.
    3:41 PM, 8 Nov
    The two countries have been engaged in a border stand-off since May 2020.
    3:40 PM, 8 Nov
    Both sides have amassed more than 50,000 troops each, besides missiles, tanks, long-range artillery guns, air defence systems, fighter jets, bombers along the 826 km LAC in Eastern Ladakh. The Military standoff, since May 6, is now six months old.
    3:40 PM, 8 Nov
    Talks between senior military commanders of India and China, have yet again failed to break the stalemate over the war-like deployment by both sides across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh.
    4:29 PM, 7 Nov
    All eyes are now on the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping will come face to face, albeit virtually.
    4:29 PM, 7 Nov
    The stand-off between India and China in eastern Ladakh, which has entered its seventh month, is set to continue through winter with the latest round of Corps Commander level talks Friday ending without a breakthrough.
    8:17 AM, 7 Nov
    There have been seven rounds of military commander level talks since June. However there has been no disengagement.
    8:17 AM, 7 Nov
    It would be important to thin down the troops as a first step towards disengagement, officials familiar with the developments said.
    11:17 PM, 6 Nov
    "The Indian side insisted on early restoration of status quo ante of April and comprehensive disengagement of troops by China from all the friction points to resolve the row," said one of the persons cited above.
    11:17 PM, 6 Nov
    The talks began at around 9:30 am in Chushul on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh and ended at 7 PM, they said.
    11:17 PM, 6 Nov
    The Indian Army on Friday strongly insisted on early disengagement of troops by China from all the friction points in eastern Ladakh at the eighth round of Corps Commander-level talks between the two sides that primarily focused on a roadmap for restoration of peace and tranquillity in the region, according to people familiar with the developments.
    10:11 PM, 6 Nov
    The two sides are guided by the leaders’ consensus to jointly safeguard peace and tranquillity in border areas. We will continue to maintain dialogue with the Chinese side to arrive at a mutually acceptable solution to the current situation along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh: MEA
    10:10 PM, 6 Nov
    Both (India-China) sides continue to maintain close communication at the military and diplomatic levels to achieve complete disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC): Anurag Srivastava, Official Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)
    7:57 PM, 6 Nov
    Joe Biden now leads President Donald Trump in crucial states of Pennsylvania and Georgia according to US News Networks, inches closer to winning US Presidential Election.
    7:55 PM, 6 Nov
    8th round of Corps Commander-level talks between India and China ended around 7 pm at Chushul in Eastern Ladakh. The meeting had started around 9.30 AM to address the ongoing military standoff & discuss the disengagement from friction points along the LAC: Indian Army Sources
    12:06 PM, 6 Nov
    Situation along LAC in Eastern Ladakh remains tense amidst transgressions & belligerent actions by the Chinese. People's Liberation Army (PLA) is facing unanticipated consequences of its misadventure in Ladakh because of Indian Army's firm & strong response: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat
    11:17 AM, 6 Nov
    As India grows in stature, security challenges will rise proportionately. We must move out of the constant threat of sanctions or dependency on individual nations for our military requirements...: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat.
    10:55 AM, 6 Nov
    As far as defence cooperation is concerned, we understand the importance of leveraging defence diplomacy in building mutual trust & partnerships with strategically important countries: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat at Diamond Jubilee Webinar, 2020 organised by National Defence College
    10:54 AM, 6 Nov
    India and China are holding their 8th round of Corps Commander-level talks in Chushul in Eastern Ladakh, to discuss the ways of addressing the ongoing military standoff on the Line of Actual Control there. Indian side led by 14 Corps Commander Lt Gen PGK Menon.
    10:53 AM, 6 Nov
    In the coming years, we will see our defence industry growing exponentially & contributing to the overall defence preparedness and deliver us state-of-art weapons and equipment fully made in India: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat
    9:39 AM, 6 Nov
    India and China will hold the 8th round of military commander level talks today.
