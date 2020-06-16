  • search
    India-China standoff LIVE: IAF closely tracking Chinese air bases in Tibet, Xinjiang

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, June 28: IAF have deployed their advanced "quick-reaction surface-to-air missile defence systems" in the Eastern Ladakh sector after PLA air force increased its air activity near LAC in Ladakh and Chinese aircraft were seen last week landing in a Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) airbase.

    Indo-China

    The air defence systems of both Indian Army and the Indian Air Force have been deployed in Ladakh to take on any aerial threat.

    Here are the highlights:

    8:10 AM, 28 Jun
    ASEAN takes position against China's vast historical sea claims
    8:10 AM, 28 Jun
    Amid heightened Chinese fighter aircraft and helicopter activities along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Indian armed forces have deployed their advanced very quick-reaction surface-to-air missile defence systems in the Eastern Ladakh sector.
    8:09 AM, 28 Jun
    NCP chief and former defence minister Sharad Pawar on Saturday said the Galwan Valley incident should not be politicised as it is a matter of national security.
    8:09 AM, 28 Jun
    A crucial bridge on the Munsyari-Milam road near the India-China border in Uttarakhand that collapsed on June 22 when an earthmover was being taken across it has been rebuilt by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) within a record time of five days.
    8:08 AM, 28 Jun
    India is closely tracking Chinese air bases in Tibet and Xinjiang, which witnessed an initial build-up of fighters, bombers, drones and other aircraft as border tensions escalated on the ground, but is not too perturbed about air combat power along the LAC, with IAF seen to pack a solid operational punch.
    11:56 PM, 27 Jun
    MP BJP chief VD Sharma said his party would burn effigies of Nath across the state on Sunday. "Nath, in connivance with China, gave exemptions ranging from 40 to 200 percent in import duty on such products, which were available in the country itself," Sharma alleged.
    11:56 PM, 27 Jun
    The Madhya Pradesh BJP on Saturday claimed senior Congress leader Kamal Nath favoured China when he was commerce and industries minister in the UPA government at the Centre and reduced import duties on 250 items manufactured in that country.
    8:57 PM, 27 Jun
    The former union minister said the border tension is "sensitive" in nature. It was China which played the provocateur in Galwan valley, he said.
    8:56 PM, 27 Jun
    The NCP chief said the Galwan valley incident in Ladakh cannot immediately be labelled as a failure of the Defence Minister, as Indian soldiers were alert during patrolling.
    8:56 PM, 27 Jun
    awar's comments came in response to a query about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegation's that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had "surrendered Indian territory" after Chinese aggression.
    8:55 PM, 27 Jun
    Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday said matters of national security shouldn't be politicised and added one cannot forget China had captured about 45,000 sqkm of Indian territory after the 1962 war.
    5:29 PM, 27 Jun
    Kapil Sibal said the last six years - the time the Narendra Modi government has been in power - had seen India's "biggest diplomatic failures".
    5:29 PM, 27 Jun
    Congress today continued its attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Ladakh violence and the India-China stand-off, with senior leader Kapil Sibal demanding the Prime Minister "clear the air on LAC (Line of Actual Control) and publicly condemn brazen Chinese incursion".
    5:03 PM, 27 Jun
    It's a sacrifice of national interest to accept money from foreign powers in personal trust. The country wants to know what transpired between the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation and the Chinese government?: BJP Chief JP Nadda
    4:52 PM, 27 Jun
    Rajiv Gandhi Foundation got donations from Chinese Embassy from 2005 to 2009. It received donations from tax havens of Luxembourg every year b/w 2006 to 2009.What does it indicate to?NGOs&companies with deep commercial interests donated money to the foundation:BJP Chief JP Nadda
    4:32 PM, 27 Jun
    They have set up tents and structures at patrol point number 14 in Galwan Valley where 20 Indian Army personnel including a colonel were killed: Kapil Sibal
    4:30 PM, 27 Jun
    Chinese community in Shimla calls for peace between Beijing and New Delhi amid border tensions.
    4:20 PM, 27 Jun
    According to reports, India is keeping a close watch on China’s military mobilisation in the Depsang Plains region, a major hotspot after Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley and Hot Springs areas.
    4:05 PM, 27 Jun
    The NCP Chief's comments came in response to a query about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's charge that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had surrendered Indian territory to the Chinese aggression.
    3:54 PM, 27 Jun
    Amidst a war of words between the Congress and the BJP over the face-off with China, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday said matters of national security shouldn't be politicised and added one cannot forget China had captured about 45000 sq kms of Indian land after the 1962 war.
    3:45 PM, 27 Jun
    “The PM in the all-party meeting said no intruders had entered Indian territory and neither was any Indian post occupied,” Sibal said as he warned that the PM’s status is in danger of being diminished because of inconsistent statements.
    3:36 PM, 27 Jun
    The college imparts training to directly recruited constables and head constables and assistant sub-inspector promotees.
    3:24 PM, 27 Jun
    At a time when debates on banning Chinese goods and apps are on, a police training college in Karimnagar, Telangana, has suggested to its trainees to ban Chinese products and delete mobile apps developed by the neighbouring country.
    3:15 PM, 27 Jun
    Don't think diplomacy, eco blockade will work with China; quick action is required to resolve LAC issue: Kapil Sibal to government
    3:03 PM, 27 Jun
    Why doesn't PM publicly condemn brazen acts of infiltrations, incursions and occupation of Indian territory? I want PM to publicly condemn China. We'll support him. The situation is such that PM's statement that nobody intruded in India is being used by China globally: Kapil Sibal, Congress
    2:46 PM, 27 Jun
    They said the economic cost of China's misadventure in the last couple of months in eastern Ladakh and South China will be "massive" as it has "exposed" Beijing's "real face" when the entire world is fighting coronavirus.
    2:37 PM, 27 Jun
    China will have to pay a "heavy price" for decades for resorting to aggressive military behaviour towards India in eastern Ladakh as it will isolate the country globally, strategic affairs experts said.
    2:25 PM, 27 Jun
    Days after the face-off with Chinese troops at Ladakh's Galwan valley in which 20 Indian Army soldiers lost their lives, actor Kangana Ranaut on Saturday urged Indians to completely boycott Chinese goods and becoming 'atmanirbhar' (self-reliant).
    2:14 PM, 27 Jun
    Experts say China's manoeuvres along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) are aimed at securing strategic gains in the area, as it invests heavily in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor - a BRI project - that snakes through Aksai Chin and Pak-occupied Kashmir towards Gwadar, near the Persian Gulf.
    2:06 PM, 27 Jun
    China claims all of its recent operations are defensive, but each increases the risk of a military clash, whether intended or not. That appears to be what happened on the night of June 15, when Chinese and Indian soldiers fought along their disputed border in the Himalayas.
