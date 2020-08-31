YouTube
    |

    New Delhi, dec 25: India and China have agreed that the next round of military talks should be held soon to work towards an "early and complete" disengagement of troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh in accordance with the existing bilateral agreements and protocols, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

    India-China standoff Live: India blocks Chinas attempt to alter atatus quo in Ladakhs Pangong Lake

    Here are the Live updates:

    8:17 AM, 25 Dec
    External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said the diplomatic and military talks have helped both sides enhance understanding of each other's positions on the issue.
    12:11 AM, 25 Dec
    The two sides have been unable to make a breakthrough in the nearly eight-month standoff in Ladakh sector of the LAC despite several rounds of diplomatic and military talks, though external affairs ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said these discussions had resulted in better understanding of each other’s positions.
    12:10 AM, 25 Dec
    New Delhi India on Thursday again called for holding the next meeting of Indian and Chinese military commanders at an “early date” so that the two sides can work towards complete disengagement of troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
    12:09 AM, 25 Dec
    As two Indian ships continue to be stranded in Chinese waters for over six months, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that the Indian Mission in Beijing is in touch with the Chinese authorities to seek facilitation and assistance for the Indian crew.
    12:08 AM, 25 Dec
    India’s operations at Iran’s strategic Chabahar port are set to get a boost with the delivery in January of four heavy cranes, months after a deal with a Chinese state-run firm for the equipment was cancelled amid the border standoff.
    4:20 PM, 24 Dec
    Recall how the Indian media on 11 November, five days after the eighth round of Senior Commanders’ meeting, had reported that an ‘agreement’ for disengagement along the Kailash Range and north of Pangong Tso was on the cards. I highlighted the pitfalls of such an agreement in my column dated 12 November — “If India loses grip on Kailash Range, PLA will make sure we never get it back.”
    4:20 PM, 24 Dec
    The Ministry of External Affairs said, “ Both sides agreed to maintain close consultations at the diplomatic and military level. They agreed that the next (9th) round of Senior Commanders meeting should be held at an early date so that both sides can work towards early and complete disengagement of troops along the LAC in accordance with the existing bilateral agreements and protocols, and fully restore peace and tranquility.”
    4:19 PM, 24 Dec
    n 18 December India and China resumed diplomatic talks to find a solution for the months-long crisis in eastern Ladakh.
    10:49 AM, 24 Dec
    India will not accept the proposal of Chinese military commanders to turn the eight mountainous spurs jutting out of the Sirijap range into a no-troop area, people familiar with the matter said.
    10:15 AM, 24 Dec
    While interacting with the troops deployed in forward areas, the Army chief exhorted all ranks to continue working with same zeal and enthusiasm. General Naravane also distributed sweets and cakes on the eve of Christmas.
    9:25 AM, 24 Dec
    Nearly 50,000 troops of the Indian Army are deployed in a high state of combat readiness in various mountainous locations in eastern Ladakh in sub-zero temperatures.
    8:18 AM, 24 Dec
    General Naravane visited Rechin La and met Army officers and soldiers in order to gauge the country's military preparedness. The Army chief was briefed by Lt Gen PGK Menon, the commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps.
    10:46 PM, 23 Dec
    Nearly 50,000 troops of the Indian Army are deployed in a high state of combat readiness in various mountainous locations in eastern Ladakh in sub-zero temperatures. China has also deployed an equal number of troops, according to officials.
    5:34 PM, 23 Dec
    “The Chief of Army Staff undertook on the spot inspection of the state of habitat of troops on the forward line of defences at Rechin La. He appreciated the efforts made by the formation to make troops comfortable along the LAC,” the Army further said.
    5:32 PM, 23 Dec
    “The Chief of Army Staff undertook on the spot inspection of the state of habitat of troops on the forward line of defences at Rechin La. He appreciated the efforts made by the formation to make troops comfortable along the LAC,” the Army further said.
    5:32 PM, 23 Dec
    “General MM Naravane visited forward areas of Fire and Fury Corps including Rechin La and undertook a first-hand assessment of the situation along the LAC. He was briefed by the GOC of 14 Corps and other local commanders on the operational preparedness of our forces,” the Army said.
    5:32 PM, 23 Dec
    The Chief of Army Staff was received by LT Gen Menon and other Army officers at an airbase in Leh.
    5:31 PM, 23 Dec
    It may be noted that Lieutenant General PGK Menon in October took over as the new commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps.
    5:30 PM, 23 Dec
    His visit was aimed at reviewing India's overall military preparedness as the tense border standoff with China’s People’s Liberation Army.
    5:30 PM, 23 Dec
    Amid continued tensions at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China, Indian Army Chief MM Naravane on Wednesday visited the forward areas including Rechin La and interacted with the soldiers of Fire and Fury Corps.
    8:12 AM, 23 Dec
    Other US officials have said the same thing, and it's no secret that this issue dominates think tank discussions.
    11:53 PM, 22 Dec
    "In this context, the ministers affirmed their intention to continue exchanging views in light of the current events occurring in the region and concurred in sending a clear message that they strongly oppose any attempts to unilaterally change the status quo by coercion or any activities that escalate tension," it added.
    11:53 PM, 22 Dec
    "The two ministers also exchanged views on regional situations, including the East China Sea and the South China Sea, and reaffirmed their continued close cooperation," it said.
    11:53 PM, 22 Dec
    Issues relating to the regional situation figured during a telephonic conversation between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Japanese counterpart Nobuo Kishi, according to a statement by Japan's defence ministry.
    11:53 PM, 22 Dec
    In the backdrop of China's growing assertiveness in the region, India and Japan on Tuesday strongly opposed any attempts to "unilaterally change" the status quo by "coercion" or any activities that escalate tension and highlighted the importance of a free and open maritime order.
    5:40 PM, 22 Dec
    The matter figured in a phone conversation between defence minister Rajnath Singh and his Japanese counterpart Nobuo Kishi, according to a readout from Japan’s defence ministry. Without naming China, the readout said the ministers intend to “continue exchanging views in light of the current events occurring in the region”.
    5:40 PM, 22 Dec
    India and Japan on Tuesday said they strongly oppose all attempts to “unilaterally change the status quo by coercion” and activities that escalate tension, against the backdrop of concerns about China’s assertive actions across the region.
    5:38 PM, 22 Dec
    China on Monday asked India to “objectively” view the on-going month-long military exercises taking place between the Chinese and Pakistani air forces, amid increasing tensions with India.
    1:27 PM, 22 Dec
    With no end to the India-China standoff along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh insight, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is preparing to raise seven new battalions comprising 10,000 soldiers, bringing up the strength of nearly 90,000 troops to around 1 lakh.
    8:17 AM, 22 Dec
    While the Union home ministry has already given the go-ahead for this, the cabinet nod is still awaited.
    Read more about:

