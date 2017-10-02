India-China skip traditional meet post Doklam standoff

Despite resolving the Doklam standoff, the Armies of India and China did not hold the traditional border personnel meeting at the five designated places along the 4,057 km long Line of Actual Control.

The People's Liberation Army did not send us an invite for the ceremonial meeting at the five BPM points (Daulat Beg Oldi and Chushul in Ladakh, Bum La and Kibithu in Arunachal, and Nathu La in Sikkim) on October 1.

There has also been "no forward movement" on the 7th edition of the annual 'Hand-in-Hand' exercise between the Indian Army and the PLA, which was to be held in China this month. "The exercise is unlikely this year."

After the Doklam crisis erupted in mid-June, Indian troops had not crossed over to the Chinese side for the PLA's 90th anniversary celebrations on August 1. There are seven to eight occasions a year that the two armies hold ceremonial meetings at the different BPM points, which include speeches, cultural performances, exchange of gifts and tea, as a confidence building measure.

OneIndia News