India, China foreign ministers discuss border clash; agree to 'deal fairly', claims Beijing

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 17: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke on the phone and discussed the situation in Eastern Ladakh in the aftermath of a "violent face-off" that left at least 20 Indian soldiers dead and several injured in Ladakh's Galwan Valley.

Both sides agreed to "deal fairly" ,jointly abide by the consensus reached at the military-level meetings between the two sides, cool down the situation on the ground as soon as possible, and maintain peace and tranquillity in the border area in accordance with the agreement reached so far between the two countries.

The Chinese foreign miniter emphasised that both China and India are emerging forces with a population of more than one billion people, and accelerating their own development and revitalisation is our respective historical mission.

For this reason, mutual respect and mutual support is the right way of the two sides, which is in the long-term interests of the two countries; mutual suspicion and mutual friction are evil roads, contrary to the fundamental aspirations of the two peoples.

China urges India to severely punish those responsible for border conflict

The two sides should follow the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries and strengthen the communication and coordination on the proper handling of the border situation through the existing channels such as the meeting mechanism between the special representatives of the Sino-Indian border and the meeting mechanism of the border defence force, so as to jointly maintain peace and tranquillity in the border area.

On Tuesday the Chinese militaryalleged that the Indian troops again crossed the Line of Actual Control in the Galwan Valley region and "purposefully launched provocative attacks", leading to "severe clashes and casualties."

The state-run Global Times newspaper quoted the People's Liberation Army Western Theatre Command spokesperson as saying that "Indian troops again crossed the line of actual control in the Galwan Valley region and purposefully launched provocative attacks, leading to severe clashes and casualties." It did not elaborate.

There was no immediate reaction from the Indian side.

An Indian Army officer and two soldiers were killed during a violent clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, in the first such incident involving fatalities after a gap of 45 years and signalling a massive escalation in the five-week border standoff in the sensitive region.

The Army said India lost an officer and two soldiers during the violent face-off, while there were casualties on the Chinese side as well. The extent of casualties on the Chinese side is not immediately clear.