India-China face-off: Tibetan exiles protest against Chinese aggression in Tawang

They have urged the Indian government to reconsider its support to One-China policy.

Dehradun, Dec 15: Following China's intrusion attempt into Indian territory in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang region on December 9, Tibetan exiles residing in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala protested against it and urged the Indian government to reconsider its support to One-China policy.

The Tibetans criticised the actions of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) and raised slogans demanding Tibet's independence from China. "We have gathered here to show our support for the Indian Army as well as the Indian people in general. Being Tibetan refugees, we have been demanding Tibet's independence from China," a media report quoted Rinzin Chidon, Director of 'Students For A Free Tibet', as saying.

Chidon said that India never had a border issue with Tibet when it was an independent country. "However, since Tibet was illegally occupied by China in 1959, we have seen ongoing border incursions and the tactics of intimidation by the Chinese Communist regime," she said.

"These tactics are being used by China in order to divert attention from the ongoing crisis within the country where the Chinese people are demanding democracy and liberation from the Communist regime," she added.

Tashi Wangchuk, president of National Democratic Party of Tibet, said that it is high time for the Indian government to relook at its support to One-China policy. "One-China policy strictly affects India's goal of having a secure border. The Indian government considers Tibet as a part of China due to which China is getting the upper hand and claiming that Arunachal and Ladakh are parts of Tibet."

It is to be noted that China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops tried to transgress the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Yangtse area of Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector on December 9 and unilaterally tried to change the status quo but they were sent back due to timely intervention of Indian military commanders.

"On December 9, 2022, PLA troops tried to transgress the LAC in the Yangtse area of Tawang Sector and unilaterally change the status quo. The Chinese attempt was contested by our troops in a firm and resolute manner. The ensuing face-off led to a physical scuffle in which the Indian Army bravely prevented the PLA from transgressing into our territory and compelled them to return to their posts," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told Parliament.

He, however, assured the House that "our forces are committed to protecting our territorial integrity and will continue to thwart any attempt made on it."

Thursday, December 15, 2022, 16:50 [IST]