India-China came close to war last year: Northern Command chief

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 18: India and China came close to a full fledged conflict last year during the jostling between rival soldiers for Laddakh's Kailash Range heights towards the end of August 2020, Northern Command Chief Lt. General Y K Joshi said.

"We were on the edge, absolutely on the brink, war was actually averted", he said. On the number of Chinese soldiers killed during the Galwan Valley clashes on June 15 last year, he said that it could be as high as 45.

Speaking to CNN-News 18, he said that there were situations after Indian troops surprised the PLA by occupying the Kailash Range heights to the south of Pangong Tso on August 29-30 and even moved up tanks there, which could have blown up into an armed conflict.

Those were very tense and challenging moments for us, he said even as the disengagement process in the Pangong Lake area is underway.