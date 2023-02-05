India biggest exporter of vaccines, mobile phones: Union Minister Thakur

Anurag Thakur explains in Parliament, how Modi govt is cracking down on fake news, anti-indian content

Jammu, Feb 05: India is now the hub of the startup ecosystem in the world, ranking third with 90,000 startups and 107 unicorn companies worth 30 billion dollars, Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur has said.

He also said the country is now the biggest exporter of vaccines, mobile phones and defence equipment.

The Minister for Information and Broadcasting, and Youth Affairs and Sports was speaking at the valedictory function of 36th Inter-University North Zone Youth Festival (Antarnaad) under the aegis of Association of Indian Universities (AIU) at the Jammu University on Saturday.

More than 1,000 participants from 18 universities across the country participated in the week-long festival.

"India is now the hub of startup ecosystem in the world, ranking third with 90,000 startups and 107 unicorn companies worth 30 billion dollars (one billion = 100 crore) which has been possible only by the contribution of India's youth," the minister said.

He said for sustainable growth, the sustainable investment is required for the development of green economy leading to green jobs.

"For that, India is moving towards becoming the global hub for green hydrogen producing five million metric ton, 10 per cent of the world in the next five years with Rs 8 lakh crore investment that will generate thousands of green jobs for the youth of this country," he said.