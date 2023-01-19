India begins manufacturing of AK rifles

The Indo-Russian joint venture is set to lend greater firepower to the Indian armed forces which has for a long time been looking for advanced Assault Kalashnikov rifles, especially the ones that are made in India.

New Delhi, Jan 19: India has, under the Modi regime, put a lot of efforts to become self-reliant in defence productions. Earlier, in his first term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the ambitious project where India would manufacture Assault Kalashnikov or AK-203 rifles indigenously. PM Modi had himself visited Amethi to set the foundation of the factory.

Now, within a record period of time, the factory has started manufacturing the world-class AK-203 rifles. This Indo-Russian joint venture is set to lend greater firepower to the Indian armed forces which has for a long time been looking for advanced assault rifles, especially the ones that are made in India.

For now, the Korwa Ordnance Factory in Amethi, UP, has produced the first batch of 7.62 mm Kalashnikov AK-203 assault rifles. This has all happened in a record time that shows how much committed the Modi government is for its 'Make in India' project. The factory is not only producing the sophisticated weapon but also working on increasing the output and upgrading its production facilities.

Production of AK-203 rifles to begin in India by year end: Russian official

Army to get AK-203 rifles soon

Now that the first batch of the rifles are out for delivery, they will soon be handed over to the Indian Army. What makes them the best in the category is their features. According to Sergey Chemezov, General Director of Rostec, these rifles combine excellent ergonomics and adaptability to different shooters.

Sergey further adds that high performance characteristics makes the assault rifle one of the best assault rifles in the world. The best part is that not just the Indian Army but other enforcement agencies in India may also utilize these high performance rifles due to their high adaptability.

It's pertinent to say that AK-203 rifles are high-quality, convenient and modern small arms that could serve in all climates and terrain. With them at their disposal, India's defence and law enforcement agencies would have a higher level of performance. These would be highly effective particularly against countering terrorist activities.

Looking for exporting opportunities

The joint venture Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited was set up to further the ambitious 'Make in India' project. Moreover, since India is the first country to manufacture the world-class assault rifle, it will always have a first mover advantage. The joint venture is not just looking for the Indian Army's requirement but also mulling a plan to export these 7.62 mm AK-203 rifles to other nations.

Story first published: Thursday, January 19, 2023, 15:13 [IST]