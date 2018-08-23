India Banking Conclave Highlights: 'Banks have full autonomy under Modi Govt', says Goyal

New Delhi, Aug 23: The first day of two-day India Banking Conclave witnessed vibrant discussion with respect to Development Finance, reforms in the banking sector and India vision 2030 and Banking.

The conclave is being organised by the Centre for Economic Policy Research (CEPR) and the government Think Tank NITI Aayog. Not only the best minds of the banking and financial sectors will participate but also some renowned international names too will figure as the sector is undergoing a major churning at least in India. The focus will be on reform in the banking sector.

Two-day conclave organised is planned in such a way that deliberations on every issue that is good for the banking industry and such issues that are plaguing the sector will be compiled in the form of a report for handing it over to the government so that action can be initiated on them in the long run.

The programme will see panel discussions on NPAs, development of banks with changing times, privatisation versus merger and the future of banking, among other issues.

Stay tuned for Live updates:

Subhash Sharma, Director, Centre for Economic Policy Research. Secretary, BJP-Punjab, presents reportage of India Banking Conclave. Gopal Krishna Agarwal, BJP National Spokesperson, Economic Thinker,shares takeaways of the conclave. Gopal Krishna Agarwal, BJP National Spokesperson, Economic Thinker,shares takeaways of the conclave. The valedictory session begins on the last day of the Indian Banking Conclave. Kashmiri Lal says, "Even after so many fraud cases, people do not break the glass of banks, there is only one reason behind this, the current leadership. The current leadership is continuously working, hence, the people have confidence in the banks." Kashmiri Lal, Swadeshi Jagran Manch, says, "There were 23,000 banking frauds in the last five years. If you calculate the account then there is a fraud within an hour. There is not much room for improvement in banking, when there is a lot of need.The people of the country have never seen the financial connectivity, as achieved under the Modi government's JanDhan Yojana. The last session of the India Banking Conclave starts: "Banks for Republic India" Piyush Goyal, says, "We should not forget the Indian context in which the banks have to run - the poor of India, MSMEs of India, farmers of India to whom also we have an obligation to perform." I can say with pride and confidence that in 4 years not single phone call would have gone from any politician, or bureaucrat in Govt. to any banker in the case of loans, write-offs, or settlements. We have completely given them autonomy to work, says Goyal After the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code, I'm delighted to share that in the first 32 accounts that have got resolved the recovery has been upwards of 55%, the cost of recovery is down to less than 1% , and usually the recovery happens within 12-15 months. While the NDA-2 Govt. under PM Narendra Modi decided to clean up the banking system, Indian Bank stood strong and did not have to go through stress that most other Public Sector banks had to go through: We all are very familiar with the interference that Public Sector Banks had to suffer until 2014, where we are given to understand loans used to be decided and sanctioned based on incoming phone calls. We all very familiar with the kind of political pressures that were exerted until 2014, both in the appointment of management of Public Sector banks and then subsequently in the operations of these banks. Goyal says, "When we look back at the great role Indian banks have performed in the growing economy of India, sometimes we tend to belittle their importance and the challenges within which many of these banks have performe." Goyal: From a few years, our developmental financial institutions are actually supporting farmers and promoting the industry to meet the needs of India's consumption. Giving the example of coal block allotment, Goyal says, "The first 221 coal blocks were allocated and the entire country got stressed. Banking sector faced troubles. We adopted transparent methods, which has solved a lot of problems." Piyush Goyal says, "GST,demonetisation, insolvency and bankruptcy act are being implemented in promoting honesty in the banking sector." Goyal says, "We should not forget the Indian context to bank reforms and growth - the poor, the SMEs, the artisans, the farmers." Referring to government banks, Piyush Goyal, says, "It is true that many times wrong practices appear in the system, but Indian banks have done a lot of good work. Their challenges have been very high. Political pressure has been quite high on banks. However, the problem of banks is not limited to PSBs but it has also been in private sector banks." Union Minister Piyush Goyal says, "For the first time, we have been gathered to discuss the future of Indian banking with an Indian perception." The next session in the India Banking Conclave is - 'Masterclass with Piyush Goyal'. Talking about 'Banking for Tomorrow', Sanjay Nayar, says, "Technology is changing fast in the banking sector, so now regulators will have to keep up with the changes.This is a big challenge. The Banking Regulation Act 1934 and 1949 is not yet amended." Facebook India director Shivnath Thukral, says, "The definition of the bank has changed for the new generation. They chat online and pay. Who had thought this would happen, but this is happening. They are using a bank which they have not even seen. The concept of bank account is going out of customers' mind. For young Generation, banking has become like other commodities for the loan. Sanjay Nayar KKR India, says, "Technology has changed the finance. Technology is understanding your behaviours. For example, you are in the Chrome store and your SMS comes from your bank that your salary is coming to such a date and if you want to buy a television you can get a loan. Technology has changed a lot." Parth Gandhi, says, " Digital technology has changed the fundamental structure of banking. We have to keep our eyes open because the world is changing rapidly. The 3rd session of the second day of the India Banking Conclave - 'Banks for Tomorrow' begins. In this session, Ardith Basu, MD of State Bank of India, Sivanath Thakral, Director of Facebook India, Partha Gandhi, Managing Partner of Aeon Capital is participating. The second session ends on a humours note by Ratin Roy and G Padmanabhan. Ratin Roy further says, "The government interference in the banks should be reduced." Small haircut means privatization, medium haircut means merger. Before he could explain the big haircut, G Padmanabhan intervened saying, "The government needs a headshake." Ratin Roy suggests three types of privatisation and merger in the banking sector,ie., small haircut, medium haircut and big haircut On the privatization and merger of public sector banks, Ratin Roy says, "Public sector banks have the task of completing the work assigned by the government. Also, the government is able to compensate for the losses of these PSBs from taxpayers' money. "Nationalisation of banks in 1969 was a political decision not the economic. Today we need development bank. Infra funding requirement should be catered by them," says Padmanabhan. G Padmanabhan says, "We should first decide what is the problem of public sector banks? Is the problem of ownership or is there a problem related to the government. As far as privatization and merger are concerned, this time is not the right time." Ratin Roy, Member of PM's Economic Advisory Council, says, "Nationalisation of banks happened in 1969 happened with a purpose. The Public Sector Banks certainly have a role to play. But there is no place for tendency of creating NPAs." Shyamala Gopinath, says, "Keeping in view the Privatization and Merger, firstly, we should ask whether do we need public sector banks?. The answer is - yes, We need public sector banks, but now the question is how many PSBs we should have. We should think about this." The topic of the second session is: Biting the Bullet- Privatisation and Mergers. The panellists are: Smt.Shyamala Gopinath, Chairman, HDFC Bank,Ratin Roy, Member of PM's Economic Advisory Council and G. Padmanabhan, Chairperson, Bank of India. The first session of the day ends. About the number of borrowers under the microfinance scheme, NK Maini, says, " Around three and a half million are borrowers. This figure is very important, we should emphasize this segment under the MUDRA scheme. N K Maini, Ex-CMD, SIDBI & DIR, "Funding the unfunded' has been in the minds of many governments. After the establishment of NABARD, after financial help to poor women, self-help organizations were promoted in the 90's, co-operative banks were established. All this was done to fund the same class. In 2000, RBI defined microfinance. The purpose is to help the poor." Nair, says, "Ten years down the line MSMEs will be very important. In the coming days, lending to MSME will help grow banks." M. V. Nair, Chairman, TransUnion CIBIL , says, "The track record of small businessmen is very good as far as NPAs are concerned." While praising 'JanDhan', he says, "The World Bank has also admitted that 80 percent of the population is connected to the financial system. This is a big achievement. There are 51 million registered MSMEs in our country, out of which only 5 million are being funded, which is very low." "Everything is available on lease all over the world, but this does not work in India. Things have changed since the implementation of GST. In this context, leasing is a very good concept for MSME sector, which can help the 'Small'," says Aggarwal. "The RBI is regulating the money given under the MUDRA scheme, but that was not MUDRA scheme was envisaged, "says Mahajan. Ashwini Mahajan, Swadeshi Jagran Manch, says, "When you talk about small things, there is a farmer and a laborer too. They constitute 97 percent of the country's workforce. We discussed a lot about banks and finance. When it comes to funding, a big picture emerges, but we have to keep in mind that we can not move forward without taking the workforce one forward. Why is there a need for small funding? As per NABARD's report released in the second week of August, per capita income is more than 2 lakhs in the urban area, which is 12 times higher than the rural area. The government has made an attempt - Funding the unfunded, but now a lot more is to be done. Today is the second day of the conclave. The topic of the first session is: Small is Good, Funding the Unfunded. Sh. M. V. Nair, Chairman, TransUnion CIBIL, Sh. Ashwani Mahajan, National Co-Convener, Swadeshi Jagaran Manch (SJM) Sh. Raman Aggarwal, Chairman, Finance Industry Development Council Sh. N K Maini, Ex CMD, SIDBI & DIR, Mudra Sh. Govind Lele, General Secretary, LaghuUdyog Bharati