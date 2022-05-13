YouTube
    India announces state mourning on Saturday following demise of UAE president

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 13: India announced one day of state mourning on Saturday following the demise of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

    Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan
    Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan

    "United Arab Emirates' President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan died on Friday. As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the GoI has decided that there will be one day's state mourning tomorrow throughout India," read a communication issued by the Union Home Ministry to all states and union territories on Friday.

    "The National Flag will be flown at half-mast on the day of mourning throughout India on all buildings where the National Flag is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day," it added.

    Sheikh Khalifa, ailing for a long time, passed away on Friday. He was 73. He was the eldest son of the UAE's founder President Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. He served as the President of the UAE and ruler of Abu Dhabi from November 3, 2004. He was elected to succeed his father who served as the UAE's first president from 1971 until he passed away on November 2, 2004.

