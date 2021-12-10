YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    India airlifts Afghan Sikhs, hindus from Kabul

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 10: The Taliban-led government in Afghanistan is sending 114 Afghan Sikhs to India on Friday. Flight is repatriating stranded Indian citizens and distressed Afghan citizens belonging to Hindu and Sikh community along with spouses of Indian citizens in coordination with Indian World Forum.

    Representational Image

    "After their arrival, the distressed bonafide Afghan citizens will be rehabilitated by Sobti Foundation," Puneet Singh Chandhok, president, Indian World Forum said in a statement.

    "It is a matter of pride that the 3 holy Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji from historical Gurdwaras in Afghanistan and Hindu religious scriptures including Ramanaya, Mahabharth and Bhagavad Gita from ancient 5th Century Asamai Mandir, Kabul are along being flown," Indian World Forum.

    More AFGHANISTAN News  

    Read more about:

    afghanistan

    Story first published: Friday, December 10, 2021, 11:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 10, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X