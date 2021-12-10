Pakistan to allow India to send wheat to Afghanistan through its territory: PM Imran Khan

India, Russia, China call for formation of truly inclusive government in Afghanistan

India airlifts Afghan Sikhs, hindus from Kabul

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 10: The Taliban-led government in Afghanistan is sending 114 Afghan Sikhs to India on Friday. Flight is repatriating stranded Indian citizens and distressed Afghan citizens belonging to Hindu and Sikh community along with spouses of Indian citizens in coordination with Indian World Forum.

"After their arrival, the distressed bonafide Afghan citizens will be rehabilitated by Sobti Foundation," Puneet Singh Chandhok, president, Indian World Forum said in a statement.

"It is a matter of pride that the 3 holy Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji from historical Gurdwaras in Afghanistan and Hindu religious scriptures including Ramanaya, Mahabharth and Bhagavad Gita from ancient 5th Century Asamai Mandir, Kabul are along being flown," Indian World Forum.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, December 10, 2021, 11:39 [IST]