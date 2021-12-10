India airlifts Afghan Sikhs, hindus from Kabul
New Delhi, Dec 10: The Taliban-led government in Afghanistan is sending 114 Afghan Sikhs to India on Friday. Flight is repatriating stranded Indian citizens and distressed Afghan citizens belonging to Hindu and Sikh community along with spouses of Indian citizens in coordination with Indian World Forum.
"After their arrival, the distressed bonafide Afghan citizens will be rehabilitated by Sobti Foundation," Puneet Singh Chandhok, president, Indian World Forum said in a statement.
"It is a matter of pride that the 3 holy Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji from historical Gurdwaras in Afghanistan and Hindu religious scriptures including Ramanaya, Mahabharth and Bhagavad Gita from ancient 5th Century Asamai Mandir, Kabul are along being flown," Indian World Forum.