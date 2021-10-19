India adds 13,058 fresh Covid cases in 24 hours, lowest daily rise since early March

Mumbai records zero COVID-19 deaths for first time since pandemic began

New Delhi, Oct 19: India recorded 13,058 fresh COVID-19 infections in a day, the lowest daily rise in 231 days, while active cases dropped to1,83,118, the lowest in 227 days, according to the Union Health Ministry's data on Tuesday.

Of the 13,058 new infections and 164 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala reported 6,676 new cases and 60 deaths.

The death toll climbed to 4,52,454 with 164 more fatalities. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,34,58,801.

"Recovery Rate currently at 98.14%, highest since March 2020. Active cases account for 0.54% of total cases - lowest since March 2020. Weekly Positivity Rate (1.36%) less than 3% for last 116 days. Daily positivity rate (1.11%) less than 3% for last 50 days," according to the ministry.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June.

Story first published: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 9:37 [IST]